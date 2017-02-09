The Arkansas Court of Appeals released opinions Wednesday. The court's ruling and the names of the cases are reprinted here. The full opinions and other court proceedings, including per curiam decisions, orders and submissions, can be found on the Internet at courts.state.ar.us.

PROCEEDINGS OF FEB. 8, 2017

CHIEF JUDGE RITA W. GRUBER

CV-16-551. Lois Price v. Patrick Carver and Danna Carver, from Hot Spring County Circuit Court. Dismissed without prejudice. Gladwin and Brown, JJ., agree.

JUDGE RAYMOND R. ABRAMSON

CV-16-577. Deondre' Johnson v. Equity Insurance Company, from Phillips County Circuit Court. Supplementation of the record and rebriefing ordered. Glover and Murphy, JJ., agree.

JUDGE ROBERT J. GLADWIN

CV-16-674. Chris Bean and Jennifer Bean v. Arkansas Department of Human Services and Minor Children, from Benton County Circuit Court. Affirmed. Gruber, C.J., and Brown, J., agree.

JUDGE MARK KLAPPENBACH

CV-16-336. City of Bethel Heights v. Gregory A. Kendrick Revocable Living Trust Dated October 5, 2012, and Shelly Kendrick, from Benton County Circuit Court. Affirmed. Harrison and Whiteaker, JJ., agree.

JUDGE DAVID GLOVER

CV-16-258. The Academy, Inc. d/b/a Haas Hall Academy and Martin Schoppmeyer, Jr. v. Paradigm Building, LLC, from Washington County Circuit Court. Affirmed on direct appeal; affirmed on cross-appeal. Abramson and Murphy, JJ., agree.

CV-16-419. Jennifer Poff Talley, Barry Talley, Nathan L. Poff, Jr., Rose M. Lew, and John Laurence Poff v. Carolyn Peedin et al., from Cleburne County Circuit Court. Affirmed. Abramson and Murphy, JJ., agree.

JUDGE PHILLIP T. WHITEAKER

CV-16-332. City of Bethel Heights, Arkansas v. City of Springdale, Springdale Planning Commission, and Gregory A. Kendrick Revocable Living Trust Dated 10/5/12, from Benton County Circuit Court. Affirmed. Harrison and Klappenbach, JJ., agree.

JUDGE KENNETH S. HIXSON

CV-16-817. Jessica Campbell v. Arkansas Department of Human Services and Minor Child, from Sebastian County Circuit Court, Fort Smith District. Affirmed; motion granted. Virden and Vaught, JJ., agree.

JUDGE MIKE MURPHY

CV-16-503. Charles A. Schroeder v. Towmate, LLC, from Benton County Circuit Court. Dismissed without prejudice. Abramson and Glover, JJ., agree.

Metro on 02/09/2017