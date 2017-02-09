Bus service studies wheelchair safety

A demonstration of two systems to allow bus riders to secure their wheelchairs will be held today as part of a six-month trial that Rock Region Metro is using to assess their effectiveness.

The demonstration will be held from 3-4 p.m. in the bus bays for Route 19 and Route 25/26/36 on the west side of the River Cities Travel Center at 310 E. Capitol Ave. in Little Rock. A representative of the company that produces the systems, Q-Straint, will be available to answer questions and collect rider feedback.

Q-Straint says both systems -- called QUANTUM and QPOD -- offer streamlined ways to secure wheelchairs to improve safety and customer convenience and reduce boarding times. The QUANTAM system is billed as the world's first and only automated system that allows riders to independently secure their wheelchairs.

The buses carrying the test systems are two of the longest buses in the Rock Region fleet and are usually placed on high-ridership routes, which include Routes 14 Rosedale, 10 McCain Mall, 5 West Markham and 3 Baptist Medical Center.

Bus 1001 has the QPOD system installed while Bus 1003 has the QUANTUM system installed. These two buses will resume regular bus-service rotation Friday.

Any riders wishing to test the system are encouraged to attend the demonstration. Riders may use the free METROtrack real-time arrival information mobile app to track which buses are on which routes on any service day.

All Metro buses have systems to secure wheelchairs and can accommodate up to two nonambulatory riders. A spokesman said the systems usually require driver assistance. Rock Region will evaluate the systems at the end of the six-month pilot program and welcome rider feedback. Riders can contact the Metro team at (501) 375-6717 or info@rrmetro.org.

For more information on Q-Straint systems, visit qstraint.com.

