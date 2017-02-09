The calendar of public events of the 91st General Assembly for today, the 32nd day of the 2017 regular session.

COMMITTEES

8 a.m. Personnel Subcommittee of the Joint Budget Committee, Room B, Multi-Agency Complex.

9 a.m. Joint Budget Committee, Room A, Multi-Agency Complex. 9:30 a.m. Senate Insurance and Commerce Committee, Room 171.

10 a.m. House Education Committee, Room 138. 10 a.m. House Judiciary Committee, Room 149. 10 a.m. House Public Health, Welfare and Labor Committee, Room

130.

10 a.m. House Revenue & Taxation Committee, Room 151.

10 a.m. Senate Agriculture, Forestry and Economic Development Committee, Room 309. 10 a.m. Senate State Agencies and Governmental Affairs Committee, Old Supreme Court chamber.

1 p.m. House Rules Committee, Room B, Multi-Agency Complex. 1:30 p.m. Senate Public Health, Welfare and Labor Committee, Room

272.

HOUSE

1:30 p.m. House convenes.

SENATE

10:30 a.m. Senate convenes.