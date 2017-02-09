Conway teen sees charges upgraded

CONWAY -- A felony charge against a Conway High School student who police said threatened to shoot up the school was upgraded to a more serious offense Wednesday.

Seth Aldren Stone, 18, had been charged with first-degree terroristic threatening, an offense punishable by up to six years in prison. The state amended the charge to falsely making a terrorist threat, a felony punishable by five to 20 years in prison, Prosecuting Attorney Cody Hiland said.

Police have said Stone posted an online video in which he fired a gun and used a hashtag threatening to shoot up the school.

Stone also made two online photo posts, police said.

Stone was released from jail Monday on $100,000 bond. Other conditions of his release included GPS monitoring of his whereabouts, drug screens, no contact with the Conway School District, and surrender of his passport and all weapons in the Stone family's home.

Stone is scheduled to appear in circuit court Feb. 27.

According to a police affidavit, Stone told police that other students "often refer to him as a 'school shooter' because he dresses in black clothing."

"He said his posts were essentially just him embracing that joke and playing along. Seth denied having any thoughts about or intentions of actually hurting anyone at his school," the affidavit said.

State Desk on 02/09/2017