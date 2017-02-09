Marriage Licenses

Jerry Sims, 35, and Rebecca Connell, 41, both of Jacksonville.

Julian Moore, 56, and Carmelita Griffin, 47, both of Mabelvale.

David Van Denack, 28, and Shelby Hooker, 25, both of Little Rock.

Carlos Hernandez Garcia, 38, and Ma Parra De La Rosa, 31, both of Little Rock.

Lindsey White, 27, and Laurel Cooke, 27, both of Heber Springs.

Antonio Shawders, 54, and Cassandra Hampton, 43, both of Little Rock.

Wesley Brown, 19, of Vilonia and Kassandra Estes, 17, of Cabot.

Pedro Lopez, 24, of North Little Rock and Shakeita Calhoun, 25, of Maumelle.

Peblo Flores Salinas, 24, and Mayra Guerra, 21, both of Little Rock.

Jeffrey Johnson Jr., 33, and Lacy Cummings, 22, both of Cabot.

Timothy Brown, 33, of Jacksonville and Leslie Russ, 34, of Sherwood.

Christopher Corleone, 20, of Clinton, Miss., and Kirby Hobley, 28, of Anchorage, Alaska.

Dylon Trahan, 28, and Michaela Graham, 20, both of Little Rock.

Herman Charles, 62, and Kim Holmes, 53, both of Little Rock.

Divorces

FILED

17-487. Tonya Tucker v. Jamar Tucker.

17-488. Avery Marshall v. Rebekka Marshall.

17-495. Marietta Cash v. Kyle Cash.

17-497. Joshua Parks v. Katrinia Parks.

17-499. Martin S. Escobedo Morales v. Diana J. De Leon Villan.

GRANTED

15-131. Glenn Kubeczka v. Loretta Kubeczka.

15-5277. Rebecca Wade Nelson v. Benjamin Nelson.

16-533. Abby Holt v. Muhammad Khan.

16-2278. Kathryn Peebles v. John Peebles.

16-2842. Canedra Bingham v. James Bingham Jr.

16-3585. Ozell Jones Jr. v. Stephanie Jones.

16-3845. Karen Wilson v. James Wilson.

16-3937. Georgette Stigger v. Antwon Stigger.

16-4390. Nancy Englehart v. Deborah Turley.

16-4524. Dylan Dunn v. Kerstein Lee Ann Dunn.

16-4618. Laura Millard v. Jason Millard.

16-4893. Charles Whited v. Michelle Whited.

16-4925. Kimberly Neale Mobley v. Taylor Mobley.

17-47. Arlene Chan Mouton v. Carl Mouton.

