Driver killed in two-vehicle crash in Arkansas, state police say

A male driver was killed in a two-vehicle crash Wednesday on a highway in Faulkner County, according to state police.

Authorities say the crash happened around 3:50 p.m. that afternoon on U.S. 65 when a 1994 GMC driven by a John Doe pulled onto the highway.

The GMC was then hit by a 2012 Chevrolet traveling south on U.S. 65, a preliminary report from Arkansas State Police noted.

Police said the John Doe, whose identity was withheld pending notification to next of kin, was killed as a result of the crash.

The driver of the Chevrolet, 78-year-old Canteen Brown of Twin Groves, was injured.

Also reported injured as passengers in Brown’s vehicle were two unidentified minors and Nathan Brown of Twin Groves, whose age was not released, according to authorities.

Travel conditions at the time of the crash were described in the report as clear and dry.

The death marks the 39th fatality on an Arkansas road so far this year, according to preliminary figures.