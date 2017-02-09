Subscribe Register Login

Thursday, February 09, 2017, 3:23 a.m.

Fire captain held in girl's sex assault

By Texarkana Gazette

This article was published today at 3:08 a.m.

Search mug shots, government salaries, crime maps and more at our Right2Know page.


A Texarkana Fire Department captain has been arrested in Bowie County, Texas, on a charge of aggravated sexual assault of a child.

David Michael Akin, 49, surrendered Wednesday to Bowie County authorities, according to information from the Bowie County sheriff's office. His bail has been set at $35,000.

According to a police report, Akin was arrested in the November sexual assault of a 5-year-old girl.

Akin has been placed on administrative leave from the Fire Department, Fire Chief David Fletcher said Wednesday. Akin will remain on leave because of an ongoing investigation.

Fletcher said the decision to place Akin on leave was made to "protect the integrity of the BCSO investigation while also protecting the rights of our employee."

Akin has been with the department 23 years.

State Desk on 02/09/2017

Print Headline: Fire captain held in girl's sex assault

