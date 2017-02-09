Fishing this week

HOT SPOTS

LAKE MAUMELLE Black bass are excellent on wacky rig worms and jigs at 25-30 feet on drop-offs and creek edges. Kentucky bass are good on jigs in 30 feet and are mixed with black bass. White bass fishing is excellent on the west end with Rooster Tails, CC Spoons, deep-diving Bandit and Bomber crankbaits. Crappie 11-15 inches are excellent on crappie minnows and chartreuse/white jigs with very light line in depths of 20-25 feet. White bass are mixed with crappie at the channel edges.

BEAVER LAKE Surface temperatures are in the low 40s. Stripers are in the creek arms and cornering bait on gravel bars, points, humps and treetops. Live shad on free lines and lightly weighted downlines are catching stripers down to 20 feet. White bass and stripers are also hitting topwater lures. Trolling small umbrella rigs with white or chartreuse grubs, or Rapala No. 14 husky jerks or similar size Rogues is productive. Walleyes are migrating into the tributaries and are being caught at 10-30 feet on Rapalas in chartreuse/orange and clown colors. Rapala tail dancers, Bagley Rumble B’s, Flicker Shad, Bandit 300 series containing orange and chartreuse work well, as do slow death rigs and spinner rigs on bottom bouncers in orange/chartreuse.

LAKE ATKINS Bass fishing is excellent, with two anglers catching and releasing bass weighing 11.1 pounds and 10.6 pounds this week. Seveninch swimbaits have been productive for big bass. The 11-pounder was caught on a live minnow at the fishing pier. Crankbaits are good on standing timber at the edges of the main channel. Crappie are fair on minnows and jigs.

SWEPCO LAKE Bass fishing is excellent during generation periods when warm water is discharged into the lake. Anglers have reported catching bass from 6 pounds to 8 pounds. During power generation, the water is about 20 degrees warmer than neighboring waters, which allows Florida strain largemouths to thrive. You can catch them in January and February near the bank with fast-moving lures like spinnerbaits, crank baits and jerk baits. SWEPCO is the only lake north of Lake Atkins where the Arkansas Game and Fish Commission stocks Florida largemouths.