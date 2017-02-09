High school basketball notes

OSCEOLA BOYS

On a run

Osceola's 10-game winning streak has Coach Frankie Gathen filled with "chill bumps."

"I'm very confident with this group," Gathen said. "I've told these guys that I haven't had chill bumps like this since we won a state title back in 2002. We've been playing so hard. They've really played up to their potential for the most part."

Harrisburg almost put an end to the Seminoles' winning streak Tuesday, missing a last-second three-pointer in a 59-57 Osceola victory.

"Harrisburg played exceptionally well and had a very good game plan for us," Gathen said. "I'm not going to blame it on us playing poorly, which we did. When you're on top, everybody wants to knock you off."

Sophomore Makai Caruthers led Osceola with 25 points while his brother, junior Michael Caruthers, added 16.

Makai Caruthers is averaging 18.9 points a game while 6-4 junior Steveon Fowler is averaging 15 points and 11 rebounds a game.

"Makai can do it all," Gathen said. "He's a bona fide player. I may be biased, but I think he's the best sophomore in the state. When he's on his game, he's a dangerous player."

Osceola (21-4) is the top seed for the 3A-3 Conference Tournament, which begins Monday in Osceola. The Seminoles will play Hoxie in the opening round.

GREENBRIER BOYS

Webb leading Panthers

Greenbrier has won seven of its past nine games, thanks largely to the play of senior Payden Webb.

Webb, a 6-0 point guard, scored 27 points in Tuesday's 73-64 victory over Searcy. He is averaging 21.5 points a game and had a season-high 39 points in a 63-61 loss to Morrilton on Jan. 17. The Panthers (10-12) will host Morrilton on Friday.

"Payden is a pure shooter and a scorer," Greenbrier Coach Michael Simmons said.

Simmons said Webb averaged 16 points a game last season, but he did not always finish games with authority.

"He's one of these kids who has overachieved," Simmons said. "Last season, he would be bothered by hand checking and got tired late in the games. But he really put some time in the weight room last summer, and he's not getting tired anymore."

Webb will continue his basketball career next season at Washington University in St. Louis, a college known for its high academic standards.

"It's a really good place for him," Simmons said.

SLOAN-HENDRIX BOYS

Near state record

Sloan-Hendrix senior Colby Johnson came within one three-pointer of tying a state record Tuesday night, hitting 12 three-pointers in a 66-39 victory over Koshkonong, Mo.

Johnson finished with 38 points.

"I didn't know he was anywhere near a state record," Sloan-Hendrix Coach Jeremy Cude said. "I just knew he was shooting it well."

According to the Arkansas Activities Association 2016-2017 Record Book, Marion Levon Manning hit 13 three-pointers for Huttig in 1999.

Johnson hit four threes in the first quarter, two in the second, five in the third and hit his final long-range shot 20 seconds into the fourth quarter, which put the Greyhounds (27-3) ahead 63-29 at the time.

"It was our senior night," Cude said. "And we have four seniors that asked me if they could all come off the floor at the same time. I told their coach what we were doing, and he knew what has going on. I just didn't want him to think we were running up the score.

"I told the officials what we were doing and that when we scored our first field goal of the quarter, whether it was a two or a three, that I wanted them to blow the ball dead so we could honor the seniors," Cude said. "About 20 seconds into it, Colby hit his final three."

Cude said it was the second time he has had a player hit 12 three-pointers in a game against Koshkonong. During the 2011-2012 season, Cude was coaching Mammoth Spring when Matt Turnbow hit 12 three-pointers.

Johnson is averaging 16.9 points a game and has hit 92 three-pointers this season. He is shooting 41 percent from beyond the three-point line.

Tyler Murphy added 10 points and handed out seven assists for Sloan-Hendrix.

POYEN GIRLS

Three-point attack

Poyen senior Abby Fowler has hit 15 three-pointers in the Lady Indians' past two games, including eight three-pointers against Murfreesboro on Tuesday.

Fowler, a 5-5 guard, scored 29 points in the first half and finished with 39 in a 66-55 victory. She was 8 of 11 on three-point attempts and knocked down seven of those long-range shots in the first half.

"She's hit five or more three-pointers in eight games this season," Poyen Coach Mickey Shaffer said. "She's shooting in the upper 30 percent range on her threes. I think she tied a school record. I know of one other eight three-point game, but I've never heard of anyone getting nine."

Fowler has hit 64 three-pointers this season and is averaging 19.7 points a game.

LAST-SECOND SHOTS

• Southwest Christian will host the Texas Christian Athletic League (TCAL) Showcase this weekend. The host team is scheduled to play Houston Pro-Vision at 8:30 p.m. Friday and Christian Life at 3 p.m. Saturday. Southwest Christian is located at 11301 Geyer Springs Road in Little Rock. Pro-Vision (29-3) has been ranked as high as No. 10 in the nation among independent teams. Southwest Christian is 25-3 and has a one-game lead in the TCAL with two games to play. ... University of Arkansas signee Daniel Gafford scored only nine points but blocked five shots in Tuesday's 41-36 home victory over Lake Hamilton. ... Harrisburg's Gavin Casebier had 20 points and 16 rebounds in the Hornets' 59-57 loss to Osceola. ... Brianna Hocum scored 23 points and grabbed 11 rebounds in Mammoth Spring's 68-46 victory over Maynard.

Sports on 02/09/2017