Hogs picked low in West, Bonfield on preseason all-SEC team

— Arkansas is picked to finish fifth in the SEC West, according to the preseason baseball coaches' poll released Thursday.

Florida is picked to win the SEC East and LSU is expected to win the SEC West. Florida and LSU tied with six votes apiece as favorites to win the overall conference championship, and South Carolina received two votes.

Coaches could not vote for their own team.

Behind LSU, coaches predict Texas A&M, Ole Miss and Mississippi State will finish second, third and fourth, respectively, in the western division. Alabama and Auburn are tied for sixth in the poll.

Arkansas junior outfielder Luke Bonfield was selected to the preseason all-SEC second team and was the Razorbacks' only player recognized. Florida led the way with six preseason all-SEC players, including five on the first team.

2017 SEC Baseball Coaches Preseason Poll

Eastern Division

1 Florida (10) – 70

2 South Carolina (4) – 61

3 Vanderbilt – 52

T4 Georgia – 29

T4 Kentucky – 29

6 Tennessee – 20

7 Missouri – 12

Western Division

1 LSU (13) – 72

2 Texas A&M (1) – 55

3 Ole Miss – 51

4 Mississippi State – 36

5 Arkansas – 27

T6 Alabama – 16

T6 Auburn – 16

SEC Champion

Florida (6)

LSU (6)

South Carolina (2)

2017 SEC Baseball Coaches Preseason All-SEC Team

First Team

C: Mike Rivera, Florida

1B: Evan White, Kentucky

2B: Cole Freeman, LSU

SS: Dalton Guthrie, Florida

3B: Jonathan India, Florida

OF: Jake Mangum, Mississippi State

OF: Jeren Kendall, Vanderbilt

OF: Antoine Duplantis, LSU

DH/UTL: JJ Schwarz, Florida

SP: Alex Faedo, Florida

SP: Kyle Wright, Vanderbilt

RP: Tyler Johnson, South Carolina

Second Team

C: Jason Delay, Vanderbilt

1B: JJ Schwarz, Florida

2B: Tate Blackman, Ole Miss

SS: Kramer Robertson, LSU

3B: Colby Bortles, Ole Miss

OF: Greg Deichmann, LSU

OF: Brent Rooker, Mississippi State

OF: Luke Bonfield, Arkansas

DH/UTL: Alex Destino, South Carolina

SP: Alex Lange, LSU

SP: Tanner Houck, Missouri

RP: Matt Ruppenthal, Vanderbilt