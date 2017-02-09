Hogs smell like an NIT team after 2 stinkers

Eight days ago, the Arkansas Razorbacks looked like a sure-thing NCAA Tournament team.

They had just beaten Alabama easily, were 17-5 overall and 6-3 in SEC play. They were tied for fourth place.

After shocking losses at Missouri and Tuesday night to Vanderbilt at home, the Razorbacks look like an NIT team, and one that -- judging by the attendance at Tuesday's game -- might have to go on the road.

Thousands missed the first half on the SEC Network because Alabama took South Carolina to four overtimes before beating the Gamecocks, which delayed the airing of the Arkansas game until the second half. Most likely, many chose not to tune in with the Hogs down 39-18 at halftime.

Thousands more chose not to attend. The reported actual attendance of 8,036 likely was not accurate. The upper bowl had the lights off or down low so the cameras didn't show all those empty seats.

Nothing could save the scene in the lower bowl, where fans started leaving with more than six minutes to play in a game Vanderbilt never trailed.

The Razorbacks have long had a reputation for pressure defense. Not the past two games.

Missouri on Saturday hit 27 of 53 field goals for 50.9 percent, including 6 of 21 on three-pointers for 28.6 percent.

It got worse at home when the Commodores made 24 of 46, or 52.2 percent, which included an amazing 12 of 23 behind the arc, also 52.2 percent.

Arkansas got 17 more shots than Vandy but hit only 38.1 percent, including a dismal 6 of 20 threes. Take Dusty Hannahs out of that equation and the Hogs were 3 of 14 on threes, or 17.6 percent.

The Razorbacks lack of defense and shooting themselves out of the game took a heavy toll, and where they now stand in regards to postseason play is a huge question.

A week ago it would have been easy to predict the Hogs would finish 23-8 overall and 12-6 in conference play. All that would have taken was to beat everyone they should beat, such as Missouri, Vanderbilt, LSU, Ole Miss, Texas A&M and Georgia with road losses at South Carolina, Auburn and Florida.

Instead, people are asking whether Mike Anderson's job is safe.

Most likely it is. The Hogs do have seven games left: Win six of those and they are back to 23-8, 12-6 and one SEC Tournament win should get them in the field of 68.

Plus, as some callers to radio shows are pointing out, the Hogs have some good recruiting classes coming in. Next year's class is ranked No. 27, and the 2018 class is No. 1 in the country, although it likely won't stay that way.

The Hogs have four commitments for 2018, twice as many as the No. 2 team. Apparently, teams such as Kentucky, Kansas, Duke and other powerhouses haven't gotten serious yet.

For next season, Kentucky is again No. 1, Alabama has jumped to No. 5, Texas A&M is No. 14 and Mississippi State is No. 24.

Can't help but note that really shows how much the SEC is a football league. Of the football recruiting class that signed this month, five of the top 10 were in the SEC.

Basketball historically is a moneymaker for the Razorbacks because of winning. From the 1974-1975 season when Eddie Sutton became the head coach until Nolan Richardson's final season in 2001-2002, the Hogs had a total of 12 conference championships (a few were shared), 10 second places and two thirds. They went to 22 NCAA Tournaments.

In the 14 seasons since, Arkansas has three seconds and three third-place finishes. The Hogs have four March Madness appearances.

As Nolan Richardson said, you have to feed the monster.

