Hulking pastor attacked by doe

Glen Rose Missionary Baptist Church pastor Tony Williams is a big guy who once played college football, but a runner less than half his size put him in the dirt.

It happened not on a football field but on a recent coon hunt.

Williams had already bagged one raccoon, and his dog had treed another.

Brother Tony, as he is called, encourages interactivity with his congregation. He stalks the aisle and stands over those who appear not to have gotten enough sleep the night before. He makes his points by calling people out by name and challenges everyone who brought their bibles to raise them in the air.

His coonhound joins in whenever he can, namely during the sunrise services on Easter. The parsonage is nearby, and if he can hear Bro. Tony's booming voice, he thinks it's time to hunt, so he howls.

So, Bro. Tony was hastening to his hound when his headlamp illuminated the glowing green eyes of a doe deer. The deer bolted, but instead of running away, it ran over the hulking reverend.

"Brother, she laid me out," Williams said.

It was a chest-to-chest collision that put Williams on his back before he had time to gasp.

"She bruised me up pretty good," Williams said. "I had my .22 strapped across my back, so I landed on it, and that's where it hurts the worst."

The doe was not flagged for targeting, but Williams said she will be tagged for it later.

"I know where's she's laid up," Williams said. "She'll be the first one I get next fall."

It reminds of a letter I got from a reader many years ago when I was editor of a magazine called Tennessee Sportsman. It's one of the state editions of Game & Fish, published in Marietta, Ga., and is a sister publication of Arkansas Sportsman, which was recently retitled Arkansas Game & Fish.

This has caused a lot of confusion among Arkansans who believe the old magazine with a new title is a new publication from the Arkansas Game and Fish Commission. It doesn't help that the Game & Fish magazine and the Arkansas Game and Fish Commission use the same fulfillment service in Iowa. It has fooled a former AGFC director, no less, but Arkansas Game & Fish is not associated with the AGFC in any way. Its official publication is titled Arkansas Wildlife. It's had that name since 1992, when the AGFC changed it from, get ready, Arkansas Game and Fish.

Anyway, back to the Tennessee Sportsman letter. It was handwritten in a crazy-looking scrawl that had the odd effect of vicariously putting me at his side during his little misadventure.

He was hog hunting in east Tennessee, as I recall, when he ran up on a large buck on its bed. The hunter's headlamp seemed to have immobilized the buck, which lay motionless and mesmerized.

"I said to myself, 'I am going to take this buck OUT!'," my correspondent wrote.

Let's ignore for a moment the illegality of what followed, or perhaps apply it to cosmic justice.

Instead of shooting the deer, the guy decided to brain the buck by swinging his rifle -- buttstock first -- at its head.

The windup took the light out of the buck's eyes, which broke the spell and spurred it into action.

To be able to hit a deer in the head with a gunstock means he was standing directly over it. The deer launched out of its bed and collided head-on, or antlers-to-head, with the hapless assailant. It opened his scalp and knocked him out cold, but the deer escaped unscathed.

My correspondent lamented his poor decision-making, not in trying to kill a deer illegally, but in the poor execution of a bad idea.

Upon hearing this tale, Williams shared the story of a friend that pursued a wounded buck into a thicket some years ago.

The buck still had plenty of fight, though, and chased the guy around a big tree a couple of times.

And that reminds me of the time three years ago near Lodge Corner when I encountered a rut-crazed forkhorn buck. It trotted to within a few feet of me and stopped. It's hair stood up like a Halloween cat. I was considering my one and only option when the buck's countenance abruptly changed.

It went from homicidal belligerence to, "OMG! That guy's got a gun!"

It shook its head twice as if to clear its fog, turned tail and ran.

I was, for lack of a better word, relieved.

Sports on 02/09/2017