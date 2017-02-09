In Turkey, Trump call raises hopes of closer ties

ANKARA, Turkey -- Turkish officials said Wednesday that President Donald Trump spoke with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and responded positively on two key Turkish demands that had soured Ankara's relations with the U.S.

After the 45-minute telephone conversation late Tuesday, officials from Erdogan's office also announced that CIA Director Mike Pompeo will visit Turkey today. It will be his first overseas trip since being sworn in as the agency's chief.

Ties between Turkey and the U.S., which are NATO allies, were strained under President Barack Obama's administration. Turkey expressed frustration over what it perceived as U.S. reluctance to extradite cleric Fethullah Gulen, whom Turkey accused of orchestrating the country's failed military coup. It also was angered by Washington's support of Syrian Kurdish fighters.

While Turkey's government considers the fighters terrorists because of their affiliation with outlawed Kurdish rebels in Turkey, the Obama administration regarded them as the most effective forces in the war against the Islamic State extremist group in Syria. The administration also had asked Turkey to allow the judiciary process for Gulen's return to take its course.

The Turkish government has pinned hopes for improved ties on Trump's presidency, and Tuesday's call was being closely watched in Turkey.

Officials from Erdogan's office, who briefed journalists on condition of anonymity in line with government regulations, said Tuesday's phone conversation was "positive and conducted in a sincere atmosphere." Both leaders stressed their strong alliance and need for close cooperation, and they agreed to meet soon, the officials said.

Erdogan requested that the U.S. "stand with Turkey" in its struggle against the Gulen movement and stop supporting Syrian Kurdish fighters, the officials said.

Erdogan's spokesman, Ibrahim Kalin, told Turkey's NTV news channel that the Turkish leader not only asked Trump not to back the Syrian Kurds but also presented a plan in which allies could capture Raqqa, the main Islamic State-held city in Syria, without the Kurdish fighters.

Trump's "general reactions were positive," Kalin said.

Kalin said Erdogan told Trump that there was "a series of measures" Washington could take while waiting for the courts to decide on Gulen's extradition, in apparent reference to Turkish demands that the cleric be taken into custody and prevented from running his movement. Trump and his security adviser responded by saying they would "start work" to examine the issue, Kalin said.

Trump and Erdogan also discussed the refugee crisis, the fight against extremist groups, and a long-standing Turkish call for the creation of safe zones in Syria, the officials said, without elaborating.

Officials said Pompeo would discuss Gulen and the U.S. backing of Syrian Kurdish fighters.

Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu, speaking in Ankara at a joint news conference with his Saudi counterpart, sounded optimistic about future cooperation with the Trump administration.

"On the issue of fighting Daesh, we -- that is Turkey and Saudi Arabia -- will be cooperating with the United States," Cavusoglu said. Daesh is an Arabic acronym for the Islamic State. "We believe that the fight from now on will be more effective and that we will be able to clear both Syria and Iraq of Daesh."

The Turkish officials didn't say whether Trump's ban on travelers from seven predominantly Muslim nations was discussed during the conversation with Erdogan.

A Section on 02/09/2017