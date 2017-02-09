6 from Red Cross slain in Afghanistan

KABUL, Afghanistan -- Gunmen killed six employees of the International Committee of the Red Cross in northern Afghanistan on Wednesday, the aid group said, adding that two other staff members were missing.

The eight-person team was delivering livestock materials near the northern town of Shibirghan, capital of Jowzjan province, when the gunmen attacked the convoy, the Red Cross said.

"We condemn in the strongest possible terms what appears to be a deliberate attack on our staff," the head of the Red Cross, Peter Maurer, said in a statement. "This is a huge tragedy. We're in shock."

No one immediately claimed the attack, but the provincial police chief, Rahmatullah Turkistani, said it was likely carried out by Islamic State militants, who have a presence in the area. The Taliban, who have been waging a 15-year insurgency, denied involvement.

Elsewhere in Afghanistan, a suicide bomber detonated his payload after being stopped outside a district headquarters in eastern Paktia province, killing two civilians and wounding a policeman, said Abdullah Asrat, the spokesman for the provincial governor.

No one claimed responsibility, but the Taliban frequently attack government targets.

French sex-assault claim leads to riot

AULNAY-SOUS-BOIS, France -- A gang of masked rioters set more than a dozen vehicles ablaze in a car dealership as violence spread to more suburban Paris towns over the alleged sexual assault of a man with a police baton, authorities said Wednesday.

Police made 17 arrests, according to the prefecture of the Saint-Seine-Denis region, a working-class region northeast of Paris with a large minority population.

The violence, which has now spread to at least five towns, began after a 22-year-old man was allegedly sodomized with a police officer's baton during an identity check last week. One officer was charged Sunday with aggravated rape and three others were charged with aggravated assault. Police deny the allegations.

A video, apparently showing the man's arrest, circulated on the Internet. It showed him on the ground against a wall surrounded by four men, who appeared to be roughing him up.

President Francois Hollande visited the alleged victim, identified only by his first name, Theo, on Tuesday at the suburban hospital where he has been treated since the assault. The man called for calm from his hospital bed, as did France's prime minister.

U.S. general hopeful on Mosul, Raqqa

CAMP TAJI, Iraq -- Forces fighting the Islamic State extremist group should be able to retake the Islamic State-held cities of Mosul in Iraq and Raqqa in Syria within the next six months, according to the top U.S. commander in Iraq.

On a tour north of Baghdad on Wednesday, U.S. Army Lt. Gen. Stephen Townsend said that "within the next six months I think we'll see both [the Mosul and Raqqa campaigns] conclude."

Townsend also said he expected the fight for Mosul's western half to begin in days.

Iraqi forces have retaken about half of Mosul -- the country's second-largest city -- since the operation officially started in October, after more than two years of coalition-led anti-Islamic State operations across Iraq clearing supply lines and partially isolating the city. Last month Iraqi forces declared Mosul's east "fully liberated" and have since largely paused the fight.

Townsend, who heads the U.S.-led coalition against the Islamic State group, also known as ISIS, said Iraq's military is still putting forces into place ahead of the push into western Mosul but predicted operations would begin "in the next few days."

Blast kills eastern Ukraine rebel leader

MOSCOW -- A prominent rebel leader in eastern Ukraine was killed in an explosion in his office, his associates said Wednesday.

The rebels' Donetsk News Agency said Mikhail Tolstykh, better known as Givi, died early Wednesday in what it described as a terrorist attack. The agency said Tolstykh, 35, was killed by a rocket fired from a portable launcher into his office.

Russian state television showed pictures of firefighters putting out flames in the building where Tolstykh's headquarters is believed to be. The footage from the scene showed several rooms in the building gutted from an apparent explosion.

Yuri Tandit, an adviser to the chairman of the Ukrainian Security Service in Kiev, said on the 112 television channel that his agency was looking into the reports.

Tolstykh was one of the most recognizable faces in the conflict between Ukrainian government troops and Russia-backed rebels, which has claimed more than 9,800 lives since it began in 2014.

