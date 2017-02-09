Home / Latest News /
Lawmakers call for ethics review of Conway's comment on Ivanka Trump fashion line
By The Associated Press
This article was published today at 6:11 p.m.
WASHINGTON — The top two lawmakers on the House Oversight Committee are asking ethics officials to review comments made by a top aide to President Donald Trump after she promoted Ivanka Trump's fashion line during a television interview from the White House.
Reps. Jason Chaffetz of Utah and Elijah Cummings of Maryland on Thursday asked the Office of Government Ethics to review the comments by White House aide Kellyanne Conway. The lawmakers say Conway's statement could "constitute an explicit endorsement and advertisement for Ivanka Trump's personal business."
Chaffetz, a Republican, chairs the oversight panel. Cummings is the senior Democrat.
Chaffetz and Cummings said White House press secretary Sean Spicer's remark that Conway has been "counseled" doesn't go far enough.
DoubleBlind says... February 9, 2017 at 6:21 p.m.
She probably has a future with QVC after Trump fires her in three, two, one...
