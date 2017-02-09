Subscribe Register Login

Thursday, February 09, 2017, 6:33 p.m.

Lawmakers call for ethics review of Conway's comment on Ivanka Trump fashion line

By The Associated Press

This article was published today at 6:11 p.m.

PHOTO BY AP / GERALD HERBERT

Kellyanne Conway, adviser to President Donald Trump, is shown in this 2016 file photo.

WASHINGTON — The top two lawmakers on the House Oversight Committee are asking ethics officials to review comments made by a top aide to President Donald Trump after she promoted Ivanka Trump's fashion line during a television interview from the White House.

Reps. Jason Chaffetz of Utah and Elijah Cummings of Maryland on Thursday asked the Office of Government Ethics to review the comments by White House aide Kellyanne Conway. The lawmakers say Conway's statement could "constitute an explicit endorsement and advertisement for Ivanka Trump's personal business."

Chaffetz, a Republican, chairs the oversight panel. Cummings is the senior Democrat.

Chaffetz and Cummings said White House press secretary Sean Spicer's remark that Conway has been "counseled" doesn't go far enough.

DoubleBlind says... February 9, 2017 at 6:21 p.m.

She probably has a future with QVC after Trump fires her in three, two, one...

