Little Rock CVS Pharmacy robbed of unknown amount of cash, police say

A Little Rock CVS Pharmacy was robbed of an unknown amount of cash Wednesday afternoon, police say.

An employee of the pharmacy at 1122 S. University Ave. told responding officers that a robber entered the business around 1:40 p.m.

That person walked up to a register and demanded money, at which point the worker handed over cash, according to a Little Rock Police Department report.

The employee said that the robber then ran out of the business and traveled southeast across University Avenue.

The robber, who stands about 5 feet 11 inches tall, was described as wearing a gray hoodie, blue jeans and white shoes.

No suspects were named, and no arrests had been made at the time of the report.