Little Rock CVS Pharmacy robbed of unknown amount of cash, police say
This article was published today at 2:02 p.m.
A Little Rock CVS Pharmacy was robbed of an unknown amount of cash Wednesday afternoon, police say.
An employee of the pharmacy at 1122 S. University Ave. told responding officers that a robber entered the business around 1:40 p.m.
That person walked up to a register and demanded money, at which point the worker handed over cash, according to a Little Rock Police Department report.
The employee said that the robber then ran out of the business and traveled southeast across University Avenue.
The robber, who stands about 5 feet 11 inches tall, was described as wearing a gray hoodie, blue jeans and white shoes.
No suspects were named, and no arrests had been made at the time of the report.
