Little Rock man shot at gate of apartment complex, police say

A 25-year-old Little Rock man was shot in the abdomen while waiting outside an apartment complex gate late Wednesday night, authorities said.

It happened about 10:20 p.m. at 3401 Fair Park Blvd., which is just north of Asher Avenue.

The victim told authorities he was waiting for the gate to open at the complex when he heard gunshots, according to a Little Rock Police Department report. He was shot one time in the lower-right abdominal area before running to a nearby liquor store to seek help, the report said.

Police responded and found the victim's "shot up" Buick LeSabre at the front of the complex. The report didn't specify if the victim was in the vehicle or out of it when the shots were fired.

The victim was taken to UAMS Medical Center, where was expected to undergo surgery to remove the bullet, police said. His condition wasn't known Thursday.

No suspect information was included in the report.