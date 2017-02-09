Man killed, 4 wounded in shootout

A man was killed and four people were injured in an exchange of gunfire late Tuesday night at a Little Rock apartment, and police were investigating the case as a possible robbery attempt, authorities said.

Dispatch records show that officers were called shortly before 11:20 p.m. to an apartment complex at 25 Par Drive, which is north of Baseline Road and west of Stagecoach Road.

Inside an apartment, police found four of the people who had been struck by gunfire, including the man who died, later identified as 18-year-old Alexander Reed of Little Rock, said Police Department spokesman Lt. Steve McClanahan.

Three of the people who were shot -- 21-year-old Quinn Muller, 18-year-old Rachael Benson and 19-year-old Stephanie Waters -- were tenants of the apartment, police reported. They were said to be in stable condition Wednesday.

A child was also inside the apartment during the shooting but was not injured, McClanahan said.

Police believe that Reed knew the victims and coordinated a robbery, McClanahan said, though authorities were still investigating the motive. He said the crime may be drug-related.

The victims told police that Reed arrived at the apartment with an unknown man Tuesday night, and that the stranger let two other men into the home, according to a news release. Once inside, one of the men pulled out a handgun and said, "This is a robbery," officials said.

As the gunman started shooting, Muller took out his handgun and returned fire, he told police.

"Obviously ... you do have the right to defend yourself," McClanahan said.

During the exchange, Reed was fatally struck. He died at the scene. Authorities were later notified of a Pine Bluff man, 21-year-old Alvin Chaffin, being treated at Jefferson Regional Medical Center in that city for a gunshot wound in his hand. After talking with witnesses, investigators were able to link Chaffin to the shooting, police said, and they believe he is one of the men who was with Reed.

Chaffin is in custody, and charges against him are pending. He is the only person who has been arrested so far, McClanahan said, and the Little Rock homicide unit is working with Pine Bluff police to determine more information about potential suspects.

When a homicide involves groups of people, it can take longer for authorities to put the pieces together, McClanahan said.

"The more people you have involved, the more complicated it is because you've got multiple stories. You've got to see how they connect," he said.

McClanahan also said detectives are working to figure out how many shots were fired. Because the apartments are close together, it's fortunate that no one else was struck by a stray bullet, he said.

The first-floor apartment was taped off, and several officers were still on scene at 8:30 a.m. The residence sits at the back of a two-story building and faces a putting green and a small lake with a fountain in the middle.

Alecia Jones, who lives with her sister and daughter in the building next door, said she was in bed when she heard three shots. The shots were spaced out, she said, and didn't sound close by.

Then Jones heard sirens, and she later watched authorities take one victim away on a stretcher, she said.

Jones said the apartment complex is relatively calm, though she did hear shots fired on New Year's. Since then, it's been quiet, she said.

Another neighbor said he slept through the shots but heard the sirens. He said there's occasional gunfire a mile or two down the road but not near his home.

Neighbor Jason Hendrix, who lives with his mother in an upstairs apartment in the same building, said he woke up to gunfire. His mother was standing on the balcony when the shots rang out and went inside to get him, he said.

Hendrix said he heard more gunfire, punctuated by people yelling downstairs.

He has lived in the apartment for more than a decade, and he said the only crimes residents typically deal with are car break-ins and smaller thefts.

The killing is the third homicide in Little Rock in 2017.

