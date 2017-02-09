Home /
Men in cat scalding case ordered to work in animal shelter
By The Associated Press
This article was published today at 10:05 a.m.
MOSS POINT, Miss. — Two Mississippi men have been sentenced to jail and ordered to work in an animal shelter for taking part in the videotaped scalding of a cat.
Police say the cat died after being doused with boiling water in December. The video was posted online.
News organizations report 24-year-old Laderrick Rostchild was found guilty of aggravated animal abuse, and a Moss Point city judge sentenced him to six months in jail and a $2,500 fine.
His uncle, 43-year-old Larry Rostchild, pleaded guilty to simple abuse and was sentenced to 30 days in jail and a $1,000 fine.
The judge also ordered each man to work 200 hours at the Jackson County Animal Shelter.
A third person, 23-year-old Karmen Coleman, has pleaded not guilty to rendering criminal assistance.
LiberalRepublican says... February 9, 2017 at 10:49 a.m.
this is scary that these pos thugs will be anywhere near animals ( or children for the matter). shame on you, judge!
DontGoThere says... February 9, 2017 at 10:57 a.m.
his punishment should be the same: throw boiling water on him & lots of it!
