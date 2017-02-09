FOOTBALL

Falcons shake up staff

After squandering a 25-point lead in the Super Bowl, the Atlanta Falcons are shaking up their defensive staff. The team said Wednesday that Coach Dan Quinn has dismissed coordinator Richard Smith and defensive line coach Bryan Cox, though there's a chance Smith could stay with the Falcons in an advisory role. The changes mean the NFC champions will have two new coordinators next season. Kyle Shanahan left to become head coach of the San Francisco 49ers and was replaced as offensive coordinator by Steve Sarkisian. Also, the Falcons promoted Keith Carter to running backs coach with Bobby Turner reportedly leaving to join Shanahan's staff in San Francisco. The Falcons also will need a new quarterbacks coach. Matt LaFleur is expected to be named offensive coordinator of the Los Angeles Rams. Smith will likely be replaced by a coach already on staff. The Falcons are considering defensive backs coach Marquand Manuel, linebackers coach Jeff Ulbrich and defensive passing game coordinator Jerome Henderson.

Deadline set to register

A federal judge on Wednesday urged NFL retirees to register for a concussion settlement that could cost the league $1 billion over 65 years. About 22,000 retirees are encouraged to get baseline neurological testing. The league expects more than 6,000 of them to eventually be diagnosed with dementia or Alzheimer's disease. The deal approved by Senior U.S. District Judge Anita Brody resolves thousands of lawsuits that accused the NFL of hiding what it knew about the risks of repeated concussions in order to return players to the field. At a hearing Wednesday in Philadelphia, lawyers reminded participants they must register for the settlement by Aug. 7, which could make then eligible for treatment and damage awards. The awards could reach several million dollars for younger men with the most severe neurological damage, such as amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, or ALS. The average award is expected to be about $190,000 for those suffering from Alzheimer's disease or moderate dementia. The awards do not cover depression, mood disorders or future cases of chronic traumatic encephalopathy, or CTE, which some consider the signature disease of football. However, the U.S. Supreme Court in December declined to hear appeals filed over those exclusions, prompting the rollout of the plan. Players' lawyers hope the first checks will be sent out by early summer.

MOTOR SPORTS

NASCAR rule updates

NASCAR will not permit damaged race cars to return to the track this season unless the repairs can be made on pit road within a tight window. The ban on wrecked race cars continuing to compete was announced Wednesday in a series of rule updates for the 2017 season. Beginning later this month at Daytona, if a car receives enough damage during an on-track incident that it must go to the garage for repairs, the team will not be allowed to repair it in an effort to get back on track. Damaged vehicles can be repaired on pit road during a five-minute cumulative time limit. NASCAR said the new rule prevents severely damaged race cars from returning to the track and creating a safety hazard for other teams. NASCAR also announced that it will have a traveling safety crew starting this season, creating a consistent medical staff that drivers have been pushing for the last several years. The safety crew will come from American Medical Response and ensure that a physician and paramedics are in the safety vehicle at all Monster Energy Cup events. AMR will also provide a small group that will travel to each race, and a physician who will serve as NASCAR's primary doctor. NASCAR had long relied on local emergency crews to treat injured drivers.

GOLF

Ryder Cup tweaks

Ryder Cup captain Jim Furyk is tweaking the U.S. points system to put more value on winning PGA Tour events than high finishes in the majors. Furyk also said Wednesday that the final pick will be made after the BMW Championship in 2018, instead of a last-minute decision before the Americans leave for Paris. The U.S. points system will stay largely the same because Furyk said it worked well in a U.S. victory at Hazeltine last year. The biggest difference is the majors. Points will count double at the 2018 majors, but only for the winner. Everyone else will receive 1 1/2 points. Furyk said because majors have such high purses, finishing third in a major is equal to winning a tour event when points are doubled.

BASKETBALL

Oakley ejected, arrested

Former New York Knicks player Charles Oakley got into a physical altercation with Madison Square Garden security, shoving at least three — one forcefully — and was later arrested, according to the Knicks, after being escorted out by a throng of men in the first quarter of Wednesday night’s game against the Los Angeles Clippers. In the Knicks tunnel, which is located under the stands, Oakley had his hands restrained behind his back and was surrounded by security as he got into a shouting match with Knicks President Phil Jackson. It was unclear if Oakley’s anger was directed at Jackson or if Jackson was trying to calm him. Oakley, who has had a difficult relationship with Knicks management since leaving the game, yelled the name of owner James Dolan, who was near Oakley at the time of the outburst. Sources said Oakley was being charged with three counts of misdemeanor assault and one count of trespass. He was to be issued a desk appearance ticket and wasn’t to be held, the sources said.

BASEBALL

Dodgers to sell stake

The owners of the Los Angeles Dodgers have decided the time is right to sell a minority stake in the club. The six-person ownership group has retained New York-based Galatioto Sports Partners to manage the sale process. As of now, there's no timetable, said Sal Galatioto, founder of New York-based GSP, and it hasn't been determined how big a stake could be sold or at what valuation. The owners aren't surrendering control of the franchise they bought in 2012 for $2.15 billion. Peter Schwartz, a consultant on strategy and business valuation at Anderson Economic Group in New York, said in his opinion, the Dodgers are worth $2.5 billion, which would make them second only to the New York Yankees among MLB teams. Any stake would come from all of the partners -- Mark Walter, Todd Boehly, Bobby Patton, Magic Johnson, Peter Guber and Stan Kasten -- and MLB must approve any sale. Kasten, chief executive officer of the Dodgers, didn't say how the proceeds would be used.

MMA

Silva, Holm in NY

There was no trash talk Wednesday when the participants in UFC 208 took the stage in New York. Anderson Silva shook hands and threw his arm around opponent Derek Brunson, who slapped Silva on the back as they laughed and mugged for the cameras. "How can you not respect Holly (Holm)," challenger Germaine de Randamie said. "She rocked the world when she fought Ronda (Rousey)." Silva-Brunson and Holm-de Randamie are the co-main events for the second UFC pay-per-view card in New York since the end of the state's nearly two-decade MMA ban. Holm and de Randamie will crown UFC's first 145-pound women's champion. Also on the card: Jacare Souza fights Tim Boetsch, Glover Teixeira fights Jared Cannonier and Jim Miller takes on Dustin Poirier.

BASEBALL

Ex-Hog Smyly included on WBC roster

Former Arkansas Razorback pitcher Drew Smyly, now with the Seattle Mariners, is part of the U.S. World Baseball Classic roster announced Wednesday by USA Baseball. Miami’s Giancarlo Stanton and Baltimore’s Adam Jones are among the returnees on the 28-man roster, which also includes Colorado’s Nolan Arenado, Arizona’s Paul Goldschmidt, San Francisco’s Buster Posey and Pittsburgh’s Andrew McCutchen. Cleveland reliever Andrew Miller is part of the 13-man pitching staff that includes Tampa Bay’s Chris Archer, Colorado’s Jake McGee, the Yankees Tyler Clippard, Texas’ Sam Dyson, Baltimore’s Mychal Givens, Houston’s Luke Gregerson, the White Sox’s Nate Jones and David Robertson, Philadelphia’s Pat Neshek, Washington’s Tanner Roark, Kansas City’s Danny Duffy and Toronto’s Marcus Stroman. Smyly, Michael Fulmer, Sonny Gray, J.A. Happ, Brett Cecil and Alex Wilson comprise the designated pitcher pool. For the first time, teams will be able to select up to two pitchers to join their rosters following each round. Jim Leyland will manage the U.S. team and Joe Torre is the general manager. Miami has the most players on the roster with three, while eight teams have two players each. The U.S. roster includes 18 All-Stars, two MVPs and nine Gold Glove winners. The U.S. will play its first-round games as part of Pool C at Marlins Park in Miami. The Americans open against Colombia on March 10. They take on defending champion Dominican Republic on March 11 and play Canada on March 12. Played every four years, the World Baseball Classic will be held March 6-22 in Japan, South Korea, Mexico and the United States, with the championship round scheduled for Los Angeles.

