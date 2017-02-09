Panel votes to ban tobacco in parks

FORT SMITH -- A woman called Parks and Recreation Commissioner Sherry Toliver and asked if a statue of a man with a cigarette in his mouth at Carol Ann Cross Park would send the wrong message about an effort to ban smoking in city parks.

Her story drew chuckles from commissioners Wednesday as they voted to recommend a proposed ordinance to city directors that would bar the use of all tobacco products, including e-cigarettes and vapor products, from "any city owned and operated recreational facilities and parks."

Fort Smith has 24 parks: four main community parks, three riverfront parks, three downtown parks, seven specialty parks and seven neighborhood parks, according to the department's website.

Parks and Recreation Department Director Doug Reinert said he plans to present the ordinance to city directors as soon as he can. Directors could act on it later this month.

The police would enforce the ordinance, Reinert said. The proposed ordinance calls for a first-time violator to be fined $25. The second offense would result in a $50 fine, and a third offense would lead to a $100 fine.

Commissioners discussed setting up designated smoking areas as an alternative to a ban, which would require setting boundaries and the cost of putting up signs and providing smoking receptacles.

Commissioners added an amendment stating that organizers of public events in parks could allow smoking in designated areas but would be responsible for providing signs and receptacles.

The proposed ordinance noted that about 480,000 people die each year in the United States from smoking-related health problems.

Reinert said the proposed ordinance was offered not only in an effort to reduce exposure to secondhand smoke to preserve public health and safety, but also to reduce litter in the parks.

Fort Smith resident David Nichols said he and a friend volunteer to pick up trash at Carol Ann Cross Park. He told commissioners Wednesday that cigarette butts constitute 70 percent of what they pick up.

Fort Smith's proposed ordinance for its parks mirrors one passed by the Sebastian County Quorum Court in November 2015. In addition to county parks and recreational areas, though, the ban extends to all county property, including county courthouses, county owned and operated buildings and all county vehicles.

Jonesboro Parks and Recreation Director Wixson Huffstetler said reducing litter is one reason groups and individuals banded together to try to ban tobacco products in Jonesboro parks and cemeteries.

He said Jonesboro's proposed ordinance could go to its city council for consideration next month.

The Little Rock Parks and Recreation Commission has discussed for months whether to propose an ordinance to ban tobacco products in city parks, department communications coordinator Lauren McCullough said.

She said Little Rock encourages people not to smoke in the parks but has no policy against smoking in parks and has posted only a few signs asking patrons not to smoke there.

Jeff Caplinger, project coordinator for North Little Rock Parks and Recreation Commission, said North Little Rock passed an ordinance in 2012 that said no smoking or tobacco products can be used in the city's 34 parks except in designated areas or enclosed vehicles.

Hot Springs also doesn't ban tobacco products by ordinance but has an administrative policy to discourage smoking in some areas of the parks at certain times, parks office manager Kathleen Fason said.

She said the city has put up signs saying "Young Lungs at Play" and bar tobacco products within 25 feet of playgrounds and areas where children are playing.

Several cities, such as Berryville, have enacted ordinances banning tobacco products from parks. Berryville's parks director Joe Scott said the city "soft enforces" its ordinance, enacted in November 2015, and he said he doesn't believe the police have ever been called out for a smoking ban violation.

Mena officials passed an ordinance last summer, parks director Nathan Fowler said. He said smoking had become a litter issue in the city's parks. Mena designated areas for smoking in its parks in the past but patrons did not adhere to them, he said.

Fowler said the lack of a smoking ban hurt the city's ability to get certain grants because Mena could not claim smoke-free status.

Some cities have had policies in place for years. Helena-West Helena enacted its ordinance in 2008, Mayor Jay Hollowell said. Helena had its own smokeless parks policy in place before it merged with West Helena in 2006, he said.

State Desk on 02/09/2017