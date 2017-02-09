Plea guilty for role in fatal shooting at store

A Paragould man pleaded guilty Monday to first-degree murder in the shooting of a grocery store manager in rural northeast Arkansas.

Prosecuting Attorney Scott Ellington of Jonesboro said Darrell Eugene Swan, 53, entered the guilty plea in the Dec. 23, 2015, slaying of Stacy Quintana at the Lorado Grocery store, which is about 12 miles north of Jonesboro.

Authorities believe Swan drove Stacy Keplinger, 36, to the store, where she shot and killed Quintana. Keplinger of Leachville pleaded guilty in January to first-degree murder and attempted capital murder.

Charles Quintana, the ex-husband of the victim, is suspected of being the mastermind behind the shooting. Charles Quintana of Paragould told police during an interview that "he planned the murder of his wife," according to an affidavit.

Charles Quintana, 58, has pleaded innocent to charges of capital murder, aggravated assault, kidnapping and first-degree battery. His trial is scheduled for May.

A fourth person, Tracy Stone, 46, of Paragould was sentenced in November for hindering apprehension.

