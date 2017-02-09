Subscribe Register Login

Thursday, February 09, 2017, 11:30 a.m.

Police: $3,000 worth of clothing stolen from west Little Rock consignment store

By Brandon Riddle

This article was published today at 11:24 a.m.

Thousands of dollars worth of merchandise was stolen early Wednesday from a secondhand clothing store on Little Rock’s west side, the owner told police.

When the owner of Plato's Closet at 13000 Chenal Parkway came into work around 9:50 a.m. that morning, a back window had been broken and about $3,000 in clothing had been taken, she told police.

After reviewing surveillance video, authorities determined that the burglary happened sometime after 1:40 a.m. Wednesday.

A Little Rock Police Department report noted that a pair of bloody pants were found at the scene.

The business’ security alarm did not activate at the time of the burglary, police said.

A description of the burglar was not available, and no arrests had been made at the time of the report.

