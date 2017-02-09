Police: Train hits vehicle driven by intoxicated Arkansas man

An Arkansas man was arrested early Thursday morning after he drove onto train tracks while intoxicated and was pushed by the train for a short distance before the vehicle broke loose, police said.

A Jacksonville officer was sent to 900 S. Redmond Road around 12:10 a.m. after getting a call a vehicle was hit by a train, according to a police report.

The officer spoke with the train's conductor who said he came upon a vehicle positioned in the middle of the tracks near a landfill. The train hit the driver's side of the vehicle and carried it for a moment before the vehicle broke loose and drove off down the tracks, the conductor told police.

Medical personnel responded to the scene and took the driver, 36-year-old John Milton Williams of Cabot, to the North Metro Medical Center in Jacksonville, officials said.

The officer went to the hospital and found Williams who said he was driving his father's truck on the tracks, the report said. Williams smelled strongly of intoxicants, the officer wrote, adding Williams told police he drank less than a six pack of beers.

Williams was booked into Pulaski County jail and faces charges of driving while intoxicated, refusal to submit to a chemical test, driving on a suspended or revoked license and no proof of insurance.

He's being held on a $3,195 bail. A court date is scheduled for Feb. 23.