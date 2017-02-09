Man hospitalized after LR shooting

A drive-by shooting in Little Rock left one man in critical condition Wednesday night, police said.

Officers were dispatched to the 4500 block of West 25th Street at 5:05 p.m. to investigate a reported shooting, said police spokesman officer Richard Hilgeman.

About 7 minutes later, police were called to the UAMS Medical Center, where a shooting victim had arrived, Hilgeman said.

The man had been shot in his upper torso while outside a residence on West 25th Street, Hilgeman said.

The bullets were fired from a vehicle that fled the scene, Hilgeman said. He said police did not have any information about the vehicle.

The shooting victim was taken by private vehicle to the hospital, Hilgeman said. Other circumstances surrounding the shooting were not available late Wednesday.

Hilgeman said he was not sure how many times the man had been shot. Police did not identify the victim.

The crime scene along West 25th Street stretched one block between Washington and Adams streets as investigators searched the pavement for bullet casings.

One vehicle at the scene had multiple bullet holes in it, but Hilgeman said police do not believe it was related to the shooting.

A woman who was in the vehicle at the time of the shooting was not hit, he said.

Metro on 02/09/2017