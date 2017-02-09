AT THE POST

TODAY’S SIMULCAST SCHEDULE Gulfstream Park, 11:35 a.m.; Tampa Bay, 11:35 a.m.; Aqueduct, 11:50 a.m.; Fair Grounds, 1:25 p.m.; Golden Gate, 2:45 p.m.; Santa Anita, 3 p.m.; Penn National, 5 p.m.; Turfway Park, 5:15 p.m.; Delta Downs, 5:40 p.m.; Charles Town, 6 p.m.

ALSVID EYES HOT SPRINGS

There was no five-peat for Alsvid, but trainer Chris Hartman said Sunday that his hope is the millionaire will return to stakes competition in the $125,000 Hot Springs for older sprinters March 11. Alsvid, in his 8-year-old debut, won an allowance/optional claimer by a length Jan. 26 under Channing Hill. It was the 16th victory in 47 lifetime starts for Alsvid, increasing his earnings to $1,372,815. “He’s in great shape,” Hartman said. “Great shape.” Hartman said the gelding Officer was never a serious candidate for Saturday’s $125,000 King Cotton Stakes (he ran second in the race the previous four years) and is instead targeting the Hot Springs. Alsvid ran second in the Hot Springs in 2014 and third last year. He scored his biggest Oaklawn victory in the $300,000 Count Fleet Sprint Handicap (G3) in 2015.

VAZQUEZ TAKES LEAD

Agent Ruben Munoz still represents the leading rider at Oaklawn, but it’s not four-time defending champion Ricardo Santana — at least through the first 16 days of the scheduled 57-day meet. Munoz’s other jockey, Ramon Vazquez, tops the standings in mounts (82), victories (21) and purse earnings ($793,136). Santana, who missed the first five racing days because of a suspension stemming from the 2016 meet, is third with 14 victories. Vazquez has ridden 12 winners for his major client, Oklahoma owner Danny Caldwell, Oaklawn’s three-time defending champion and runaway leader this year. “He’s a huge part of our success,” Caldwell said. “It’s so nice to have your own jockey. He knows your horses. I don’t have to worry about it.” Vazquez, 33, is Caldwell’s go-to rider on his annual circuit of Oaklawn, Prairie Meadows and Remington Park — tracks the owner has led in victories each of the past three years.

FINISH LINES

Apprentice jockey Aaron Court recorded his first Oaklawn victory when Shoe Money ($21.20) won Sunday’s second race. Court, 30, is the son of 2000 Oaklawn riding champion Jon Court, who has 4,003 North American victories. … Favored Double A ($6.60) represented the 296th career Oaklawn victory for Hall of Fame trainer D. Wayne Lukas in Sunday’s fifth race. … Trainer Chris Hartman said “he’s playing it by ear” regarding the 3-year-old debut of Balandeen, fifth in the $1 million Delta Jackpot Stakes (G3) on Nov. 19 at Delta Downs in his last start. A son of Bernardini, Balandeen worked 5 furlongs in 1:01 over a fast track Wednesday morning, the colt’s third published breeze at Oaklawn. Hartman said Balandeen is not a candidate for the $500,000 Southwest Stakes (G3) on Feb. 20. Balandeen’s dam, Mamma Kimbo, in her second career start, won Oaklawn’s $300,000 Fantasy Stakes (G2) for 3-year-old fillies in 2012. … Southwest candidate Chief Know It All recorded a half-mile bullet work (:49) over a fast track Monday morning for trainer Brad Cox. Chief Know It All was a front-running winner of a Jan. 27 entry-level allowance/optional claimer in his 3-year-old debut. … P C Cowboy, third behind Chief Know It All on Jan. 27, is under consideration for the Southwest and an entry-level allowance race Feb. 18, owner Danny Caldwell said.

Information for this report contributed by Oaklawn media department and Democrat-Gazette Press Services