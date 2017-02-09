Restaurant Transitions: Capers repairs progressing; Arkansas Food Hall of Fame finalists named

Progress is being made in the repairs at Capers, 14502 Cantrell Road, Little Rock, where last month a cold snap resulted in a burst pipe in the fire suppression system in the attic and caused quite a bit of damage. Co-owner Mary Beth Ringgold says they're shooting to reopen next week -- Wednesday at the earliest -- but it's a "moving target." Much of the interior work is done -- wiring, ductwork, new Sheetrock and the flooring. Among the items still pending: new chairs. Ringgold and colleague Marilyn Greene have, in the meanwhile, been working on some new menu items, "true to our style," with plans to "ramp up the appetizers" and add some entrees. During the down time, Capers' subsidiary market has remained open. And the phone number has remained active: (501) 868-7600.

And speaking of rebuilding, you may remember our report from a few weeks ago on the "renovations" going on at La Hacienda, 3024 Cantrell Road, Little Rock. At the time, a shell of the building was still standing on the site; since then, that has come down as well and at last check, a new, bigger structure is taking its place. Still no word on when we might expect the place to reopen; in announcing the enterprise, the Alvarez family said on the restaurant's Facebook page that they expected the process to take approximately three months, and that the end result would be "a new La Hacienda experience that will match and exceed the current values of our La Hacienda Restaurants." The restaurant phone number, (501) 661-0600, still takes you to their to-go location, 7706 Cantrell Road.

Co-owner Flo Bruzatori-Mullins says the end of the month is the target for the opening of Argentine restaurant Buenos Aires Grill and Cafe at 614 President Clinton Ave., Little Rock, the final resting place of Juanita's. The family-run first-floor restaurant (a salsa dance group will occupy the upstairs) will serve "family recipes crafted with passion" -- "asado, empanadas, Graciela's famous chimichurri and more," according to the restaurant's Facebook page. Hours will be 11 a.m.-9 or 10 p.m. Monday-Saturday, 10:30 a.m.-2 p.m. for Sunday brunch. There's no telephone number yet; we've been following the progress at the website, BuenosAiresGrillCafe.com; email info@buenosairesgrillcafe.com to get on their update list.

Officials at the Pleasant Ridge Town Center, 11525 Cantrell Road, Little Rock, say we're still a couple of weeks out from the opening of Mr. Hui's Restaurant, linked to the folks who operate Mr. Chen's on Little Rock's South University Avenue and Mr. Cheng's on North Little Rock's East McCain Boulevard.

Construction is complete on the Nestle Toll House Cafe by Chip, going into the food-court space next to Chick-fil-A, formerly occupied by the short-lived resurrection of Mr. Dunderbak's, on the lower level of McCain Mall, McCain Boulevard and U.S. 67/167, North Little Rock. There's still no specific target date for it to open, says Cheryl Ringgold, director of the mall's marketing and business development (construction delays caused the missing of at least two previous targets last fall), but there's still some chance it may open by Valentine's Day, which is what we're told they are aiming for. The 1,700-square-foot cafe will offer freshly baked cookies, custom cookie-cakes, Nescafe coffee, Dreyer's ice cream and other desserts during normal mall hours: 10 a.m.-9 p.m. Monday to Saturday, 12:30-6 p.m. Sunday. There's also still no listed phone number yet; check out menu details at nestlecafe.com.

Construction problems related to the 100-year-old building which it will occupy have caused some delays in the advent of the Taco Bell Cantina at 412 W. Dickson St., Fayetteville, and the Pickleman's Gourmet Cafe, a regional soup, salad, sandwich and pizza shop, next door at 410 W. Dickson. However, our ace Northwest Arkansas staff reports that, barring any more delays, the Cantina should open sometime in March with a Pickleman's opening sometime in the spring. The space previously housed the Common Grounds coffee shop. The Taco Bell Cantina concept, blossoming in very few places (existing operations have opened in Las Vegas, Chicago, San Francisco and Austin, Texas; six others are reportedly in the works), will feature an upscale, tapas-style menu as well as the usual Taco Bell offerings, plus alcohol, including frozen margaritas and pina coladas. The restaurants also have upscale finishes, reclaimed woods, LED lighting and an open-kitchen concept.

The Department of Arkansas Heritage has named the finalists for its inaugural 2017 Arkansas Food Hall of Fame class, recognizing Arkansas' "legendary restaurants, proprietors and food-themed events." The winners in each of four categories will be named and hall-enshrined with a business-casual reception (5:30 p.m.) and induction ceremony (6:15 p.m.) Feb. 28 at the Ron Robinson Theater, 100 River Market Ave., Little Rock. The Arkansas Hospitality Association, Ben E. Keith and C&M Distribution will supply hors d'oeuvres and libations. Tickets are $20; space is limited. Make reservations -- deadline is Feb. 17 -- by emailing shelby.brewer@arkansas.gov or calling (501) 324-9349.

A 12-person committee of foodies and food professionals (Paul S. Austin, Evette Brady, C.C. "Chip" Culpepper, Cindy Grisham, Stacy Hurst, Montine McNulty, Tim Morton, Rex Nelson, Tim Nutt, Kat Robinson, Christina Shutt and Lisa Speer) chose these finalists from 300 nominations from the public, Sept. 9-Nov. 9:

• Arkansas Food Hall of Fame (restaurants must have been in existence for at least 25 years): Jones Bar-B-Q Diner, Marianna; Craig's Bar-B-Q, DeValls Bluff; Feltner's Whatta-Burger, Russellville; Bruno's Little Italy, Little Rock; Sims Bar-B-Que, Little Rock; McClard's Bar-B-Q, Hot Springs; Doe's Eat Place, Little Rock; Lassis Inn, Little Rock; Neal's Cafe, Springdale; Kream Kastle, Blytheville; Franke's Cafeteria, Little Rock; Rhoda's Famous Hot Tamales, Lake Village

• Proprietor of the Year: Joe St. Columbia, Helena-West Helena; Capi Peck, Little Rock; Scott McGehee, Little Rock; Paul Bash, Ed Moore, Louis Petit and Denis Seyer, Continental Cuisine partnership

• Food-Themed Events: annual Bean Fest and Great Arkansas Championship Outhouse Races in Mountain View; Gillett Coon Supper; World Championship Duck Gumbo Cook-Off in Stuttgart; World Cheese Dip Championship in Little Rock; Cave City Watermelon Festival

• The winner of the People's Choice Award, chosen solely on the number of nominations for a particular restaurant, will be announced at the induction ceremony.

And the Locally Labeled in Greater Little Rock passport, a guide to area adult beverage makers including craft breweries, wineries and a distillery that provide tours and tastings, has expanded from 10 to 14 participants since it started in October 2015. Residents and visitors can explore each outlet, get their passport stamped and return it to the Little Rock Convention and Visitors Bureau River Market retail store for prizes -- a custom sandstone coaster (10 locations), a "Drink Like a Local" T-shirt (12 locations), or both (all 14). Folks from from 14 states so far have returned passports. The Locally Labeled partners: Blue Canoe Brewing Co., Core Public House, Damgoode Pies Brewpub in the River Market, Diamond Bear Brewing Co., Flyway Brewing Co., Lost Forty Brewing, Rebel Kettle Brewing, Refined Ale Brewery, Stone's Throw Brewing, Vino's Brewpub, The Water Buffalo & Buffalo Brewing Co., An Enchanted Evening Winery, River Bottom Winery at BoBrook Farms andRock Town Distillery. Sponsors are the Little Rock and North Little Rock convention and visitors bureaus. Visit littlerock.com/things-to-do/locallylabeled.aspx.

