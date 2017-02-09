Springdale district marks completion of Don Tyson School of Innovation campus

SPRINGDALE -- A dedication ceremony Thursday morning for the Don Tyson School of Innovation drew Gov. Asa Hutchinson, former Gov. Mike Beebe, five members of the Tyson family and more than a dozen representatives of Tyson Foods.

The school is among the first in the state formed around a model that provides junior and high school students with a flexible learning environment, the ability to pursue a two-year college degree and access to real-world experiences with employers, Hutchinson said.

It's an example of why it's important for schools to have the opportunity to innovate, Hutchinson said.

The school has existed for three years and appears to be successful, Hutchinson said.

Its student body of 500 eighth through 10th graders over the next two years will grow to a campus of up to 1,000 eighth through 12th graders.

Hutchinson is interested in what the state and school district will learn as the campus staff gain more experience working in the School of Innovation model, he said. Measuring student progress as they as students graduate and go to college will provide information about whether students are successful and whether any adjustments are needed, Hutchinson said.

"We want our local school districts to be able to innovate and be flexible," he said.

NW News on 02/10/2017