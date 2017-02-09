State board votes to remove one district, 10 schools from academic distress

The State Board of Education voted unanimously Thursday morning to remove one school district and 10 schools from academic distress classification.

Blytheville School District was removed from academic distress during a 10 a.m. meeting Thursday, as were McClellan Magnet High School, Jacksonville Middle School, Blytheville High School, J.A. Fair High School, Pine Bluff High School, Belair Middle School, Mineral Springs High School, Dermott High School, Little Rock Preparatory Academy Elementary and Watson Chapel High School.

The public school district and schools were classified as being in academic distress after 49.5 percent of their student did not achieve proficient or advanced in math and literacy in the past three years.

The Arkansas Department of Education recommended that this district and these schools be taken off the classification after improvements were made.

Mireya Reith, chair of the state board, said this was the largest group of Arkansas schools to be taken off academic distress at one time.

