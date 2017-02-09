FOOTBALL

Wynne hires Barton's Paschal as coach

Van Paschal will be Wynne's new football coach.

The Wynne School Board approved the recommendation of Paschal at a special board meeting Wednesday.

Paschal was at Barton since 2010. He led the Bears to the Class 3A state championship game in 2011, just two years after the school did not field a program.

In 2009, Paschal led Monticello to the Class 5A state championship.

Paschal replaces Chris Hill, who guided Wynne to the Class 5A state championship game in December. Hill resigned in December to take an assistant coaching position at Harding University in Searcy.

-- Jeremy Muck

BASEBALL

UALR third, ASU fifth in Sun Belt poll

The UALR and Arkansas State baseball teams were picked Wednesday to finish third and fifth, respectively, in the Sun Belt Conference West Division this season by the conference's coaches.

UALR received 45 points while ASU picked up 27 points.

Louisiana-Lafayette was picked to win the West Division with 12 first-place votes and 72 points overall. Coastal Carolina is the East Division favorite with 10 first-place votes and 70 points.

The 2017 season is the first time the Sun Belt has been split into divisions since 1994.

UALR begins its season at Oral Roberts on Feb. 17. ASU hosts New York Tech in its opener Feb. 17.

Lyon defeats Arkansas Tech

Jordan Braswell had two hits and drove in two runs as Lyon College defeated Arkansas Tech 5-4 on Wednesday at Scots Field in Batesville.

Keegan Floyd and Easton Moore each had a hit, with Floyd recording two RBI and Moore driving in a run for the Scots (2-2).

Arkansas Tech (1-3) was led by Zach Klockowski's three hits.

TENNIS

Arkansas' Hudson honored

Arkansas senior co-captain Shannon Hudson was named the SEC player of the week Wednesday.

Hudson earned a 4-6, 6-4, 7-6 (1) victory over Oklahoma's 10th-ranked Lily Miyazaki on Saturday in the Razorbacks' 6-1 victory over the Sooners. She also teamed in doubles with junior Leolia Jeanjean to defeat Miyazaki and Julie Byrne 6-3.

Sports on 02/09/2017