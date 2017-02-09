Home /
Statements made by man accused of throwing 7-month-old baby off bridge admissible
This article was published today at 10:09 a.m.
- Comment (1)
- aAFont Size
MIDDLETOWN, Conn. — An Ohio judge has ruled that statements made to police by a man charged with killing his 7-month-old son by throwing the boy off a bridge are admissible at trial.
The Courant reports that a judge ruled Wednesday that Tony Moreno was alert and displayed a normal decision-making process when he talked to police just hours after allegedly throwing Aaden Moreno off the 90-foot high bridge in July 2015.
Police say Moreno threw the boy off the Arrigoni Bridge over the Connecticut River between Middletown and Portland and then jumped off himself after arguing with the boy's mother.
Moreno's attorney argued that his client's medical condition prevented him from having sound enough judgment to waive his right to remain silent.
Testimony in Moreno's murder trial is scheduled to begin Friday.
ADVERTISEMENT
Comment on: Statements made by man accused of throwing 7-month-old baby off bridge admissible
To report abuse or misuse of this area please hit the "Suggest Removal" link in the comment to alert our online managers. Read our Terms of Use policy.
You must login to make comments.
Displaying 1 - 1 of 1 total comment
DontGoThere says... February 9, 2017 at 10:56 a.m.
wish someone would throw him off! what a pos!
( permalink | suggest removal )
To report abuse or misuse of this area please hit the "Suggest Removal" link in the comment to alert our online managers. Read our Terms of Use policy.