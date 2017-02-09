Subscribe Register Login

Thursday, February 09, 2017, 12:05 p.m.

Style: LEGO your ego

This article was published today at 11:06 a.m.

Is The LEGO Batman Movie the best Batman movie ever? That’s what some people are saying. And is John Wick 2 the greatest John Wick movie ever? Maybe. Our Piers Marchant and Dan Lybarger examine these mid-February films and Marchant talks to a couple of actors from Denzel Washington’s Fences who didn’t get nominated for an Academy Award in Friday’s Style section.

That’s where you’ll also find Karen Martin’s home video picks ever week.

Read Friday's Arkansas Democrat-Gazette for full details.

