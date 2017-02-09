Trump moves to dismantle regulations passed after 2008 financial crisis

WASHINGTON — Just three weeks into his administration, President Donald Trump and his allies are moving quickly to dismantle the web of regulations the government passed after the 2008 financial crisis to tighten oversight of banks and protect consumers and taxpayers.

Trump has branded the 2010 Dodd-Frank law — which imposed many of the rules — a "disaster." Financial firms, too, have chafed against it, and Republican lawmakers have longed to dismember it. Now, they see a chance to succeed.

The drive to repeal the rules has come in a multi-pronged attack — from the White House, on Capitol Hill and at the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Trump and the team around him "want to have this dramatic beginning, looking like he's moving as quickly as he can to fulfill all his campaign promises," says Norman Ornstein of the American Enterprise Institute, a seasoned observer of Washington politics.

