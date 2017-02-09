UA's fortunes dim after recent spiral

FAYETTEVILLE -- A lot has changed for Arkansas' basketball team in the two weeks since the Razorbacks' first and second games against Vanderbilt.

Not for the better.

After Arkansas beat the Commodores 71-70 at Memorial Gym on Jan. 24, the Razorbacks were 16-4 overall and 5-3 in the SEC.

Having 16 victories in 20 games was significant considering that in the 16 previous seasons Arkansas started 16-4 or better since 1977, the Razorbacks had played in the NCAA Tournament every time. Making that 17 for 17 doesn't figure to be easy after Arkansas' recent struggles.

Vanderbilt won its rematch with Arkansas 72-59 at Walton Arena on Tuesday night as the Razorbacks (17-7, 6-5 SEC) lost for the third time in their past four games.

The Razorbacks fell from No. 36 to No. 50 in the NCAA's Ratings Percentage Index -- a formula used to rank teams based on their record and strength of schedule -- as a result of losing to the Commodores (12-12, 5-6) at home.

Arkansas was No. 28 in the NCAA's RPI before losing at Missouri 83-78 on Saturday when the Tigers broke their 13-game losing streak.

Oklahoma State started the Razorbacks' 1-3 stretch by pounding them 99-71 on Jan. 28 at Gallagher-Iba Arena in the SEC/Big 12 Challenge.

Arkansas' only victory in its past four games was 87-68 over Alabama at home Feb. 1.

"We were feeling really good about ourselves," Arkansas senior guard Dusty Hannahs said of the 16-4 start. "We thought we could bounce back from that Oklahoma State game.

"We've just got to get back in the gym and figure stuff out."

Hannahs was the only Arkansas player who talked to the media after the Vanderbilt loss, which dropped the Razorbacks to 3-3 in SEC home games.

"I don't even have words for y'all," Hannahs said. "We're disappointed.

"We haven't given up by any means, though, I want everyone to know that. But it's tough. I can't believe it."

Arkansas Coach Mike Anderson was asked whether the Razorbacks' struggles could be related to feeling pressure to make the NCAA Tournament after going 16-16 last season.

"Well, it's something I always talk about to our guys, 'Don't listen to the noise and just stay dialed in on each and every game,' " Anderson said. "Easier said than done."

Anderson said the Razorbacks didn't play with the necessary energy to beat the Commodores, who jumped out to a 25-4 lead -- including hitting 7 of 10 three-point baskets -- in the game's first nine minutes.

"That energy was not prevalent the whole game, and that energy takes you to a spot to make people uncomfortable," Anderson said. "They're making shots from 22 feet out. We've got to make them shoot it from 25 feet out.

"If they're penetrating and kicking, we have to make that adjustment. We didn't do that ... I thought it was a letdown on defense."

Hannahs said he doesn't believe the Razorbacks have been affected by speculation about their NCAA Tournament chances, but that they've struggled to recover from the Oklahoma State loss.

"I just think we didn't let a setback make us come back better," he said. "We've just let the setback become another setback.

"We need to right it right now. There's no more time to waste. We've got seven games left in the season and the conference tournament. We don't have time left to play around anymore."

The Razorbacks have opportunities for marquee victories at No. 17 Florida -- where they haven't won since 1995 -- and at No. 19 South Carolina among their remaining regular-season games.

Arkansas' next game is at LSU on Saturday night. The Tigers (9-14, 1-10) haven't won an SEC home game, but the Razorbacks have lost seven in a row at the Maravich Assembly Center since last winning there in 2008.

Arkansas' remaining SEC home games are against Ole Miss, Texas A&M and Georgia. The Razorbacks' other road game is at Auburn.

Anderson said he's confident the Razorbacks can turn their season around.

"I think it's going to take the continued commitment of everybody," Anderson said. "As I told our guys, 'You've got to be all in, all out, all game.'

"In any game we play, that's got to be the mindset."

Up next

ARKANSAS MEN AT LSU

WHEN 7:30 p.m. Saturday WHERE Maravich Assembly Center, Baton Rouge RECORDS Arkansas 17-7, 6-5 SEC; LSU 9-14, 1-10 SERIES Arkansas leads 34-28 TELEVISION SEC Network RADIO Razorback Sports Network

Sports on 02/09/2017