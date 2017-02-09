Youth inspires Hog signee and in return he inspires

Arkansas linebacker signee Derrick Munson understands the platform he has as a high-profile athlete, and he’s determined to use it for good and inspire kids.

“Growing up, I was always told I was going to change lives with the talent and heart I have,” Munson said. “But all that only helps making change if you use it and share that love and knowledge with the youth so they can set goals to do what you’ve done and then one day graduate and do better than you.”

Munson, 5-11, 195, 4.6 seconds in the 40 yard dash, of Metairie (La.) Rummel reached much of his potential his senior season while being named to the Louisiana Sports Writers Association Class 5A All-State team.

The youth pushed himself to be the best he can be.

“It’s more than me because without them pushing me to stay focused I wouldn't be able to do what i do today,” Munson said. “Every second I’m looking to get better than I was the last second...all credit goes to them. They are my personal trainers mentally.”

Munson has forged a special relationship with 7-year-old Bryson Avery Saucier, the son of Rummel freshman coach Jason Saucier.

“Last year after a big rival game against Jesuit, he ran in the locker room behind me with his dad and he was like, ‘It’s number 9,'" Munson said. “Since then when I see him, we just kick it.”

While their paths rarely cross, Munson said seeing Bryson brightens his day.

“When I do see him, it’s just something knowing he looks up to me and that he told me I’m his favorite player,” Munson said. “That means a lot to me. The little ones like him are just a blessing from God and telling me I’m doing good and to stay on the right track.

“The smiles I put on their faces are priceless. Not everybody can speak or see that person they look up to in-person and I’ve had that experience. I can’t thank him enough for telling me that I’m his favorite player. So I thanked him by giving him the hat I signed. I love the little man like he's my brother.”