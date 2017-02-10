Boy’s murder case put under gag order

TEXARKANA -- A circuit judge in Miller County issued a gag order Wednesday preventing the prosecution, defense or law enforcement officials from discussing the case of a 12-year-old Fouke boy accused of capital murder.

The youth was arrested last week in the death of Christa Shockley, 21, who was shot to death in the early hours of Feb. 7 while working at the Fouke E-Z Mart in the 100 block of North Monster Expressway. The boy's name is being withheld because of his age.

Shockley's body was discovered on the convenience store floor by a Texarkana Gazette newspaper carrier.

The 12-year-old was taken into custody later the same day and was ordered detained by Circuit Judge Kirk Johnson. The judge signed off on the gag order Wednesday. Juvenile court proceedings in Arkansas are closed to the public.

Prosecuting Attorney Stephanie Black said three options exist for minors accused of criminal conduct in Arkansas. A youthful offender can be adjudicated guilty and sentenced in juvenile court. Depending on the charge, sentencing could include probation, residential treatment or time in a juvenile detention facility.

Minors accused of serious crimes, such as murder, can be certified to stand trial as an adult as young as age 14, and youths who are 16 or 17 can be charged as adults without permission from a court when charged with certain offenses.

A 12-year-old cannot be certified to face charges in adult court. However, the court can exert "extended juvenile jurisdiction" if a judge grants a motion from the state to do so, Black said.

In a case involving extended juvenile jurisdiction, a child can be held in a juvenile detention facility until his 21st birthday. The court may conduct a hearing on or before the offender's 21st birthday to determine whether placement in an adult prison is appropriate.

Black said her office is seeking guidance from the state's Prosecutor Coordinator's Office, which serves as a resource to prosecutors, and from the Administrative Office of the Courts, which serves as a resource for the judiciary, concerning the court's options for an offender under extended juvenile jurisdiction.

Black said legal research is being conducted to determine how long a child adjudicated at an age younger than 14 can be held in an adult prison under extended juvenile jurisdiction and the procedures required in such a case.

Cases involving children accused of capital crimes are rare in Miller County. The allegation that Shockley was killed by a preteen shocked the Fouke community and the surrounding area.

State Desk on 02/10/2017