2 transported to hospitals after being shot outside Little Rock home, police say

Two people were taken to local hospitals after sustaining injuries in a shooting in front of a Little Rock home early Thursday, according to police.

The Little Rock Police Department responded around 1:30 a.m. that morning to a shooting in the 4300 block of West 11th Street, a report states.

Responding officers said they arrived to find 26-year-old Demetric Williams and 38-year-old Virginia Howard, both of Little Rock, with gunshots wounds in the back of the residence.

Williams had been shot in his left upper leg while Howard suffered injuries to her left knee and right hand, authorities noted.

After being shot, the victims ran inside the home, according to police.

Williams was later taken to CHI St. Vincent Infirmary and Howard was transported to UAMS Medical Center. Both were listed as being in stable condition at the time of the report.

The report lists two black men between the ages of 20 and 30 as suspects.

One stands about 5 feet 9 inches tall and weighs 150 pounds, authorities said. That person wore a dark jacket, dark jeans and black shoes with white stripes at the time.

Additional information regarding the second assailant was not immediately available.

Five people were inside the residence at the time of the shooting, police said.