Allen's three ends seesawing by rivals

NO. 18 DUKE 86, NO. 8 NORTH CAROLINA 78

DURHAM, N.C. -- Grayson Allen scored 25 points and No. 18 Duke beat No. 8 North Carolina 86-78 on Thursday night.

Luke Kennard added 20 points and freshman Jayson Tatum had all 19 of his points in the second half to help the Blue Devils (19-5, 7-4 Atlantic Coast Conference) win their fourth consecutive.

Justin Jackson scored 21 points and Joel Berry finished with 15 for the Tar Heels (21-5, 9-3), who were just 10 of 18 from the free-throw line -- 8 of 15 in the second half -- in dropping into a first-place tie with Florida State.

The renewal of one of college basketball's fiercest rivalries lived up to its pedigree, with 17 lead changes, nine ties and neither team leading by more than eight points.

With former Duke greats Christian Laettner and J.J. Redick looking on from the crowd at Cameron Indoor Stadium, Allen hit the most important shot of the night, a three-pointer over Jackson with about 1:15 left to put the Blue Devils up 80-75.

After Berry hit two free throws with 1:02 left to pull the Tar Heels within three, Duke played keep-away to set up an open three-pointer for Tatum that bounced high off the back iron. Matt Jones beat Berry to the rebound, and Frank Jackson hit a free throw to put the Blue Devils up 81-77.

Berry raced down the court and missed an up-and-under layup, and Tatum grabbed the rebound with about 20 seconds remaining to put Duke in control.

The Tar Heels, who entered as the nation's second-best team on the offensive boards, couldn't turn enough of their misses into second-chance points. North Carolina, which averages more than 16 offensive rebounds, matched a season low with 7 while Duke chased down 24 of UNC's misses.

It didn't help that the Tar Heels played without starting forward Isaiah Hicks, the team's No. 3 scorer and rebounder who strained a hamstring during practice Wednesday.

In other games involving top 25 men’s teams Thursday, Nigel Williams-Goss had 19 points and 11 rebounds and No. 1 Gonzaga continued its roll with a 90-60 victory over Loyola Marymount. Gonzaga — the last remaining unbeaten team in Division I — pushed its record to 25-0 overall and 13-0 in the West Coast Conference. Loyola Marymount (11-13, 4-9) was led by Steven Haney’s 12 points, all coming on his 4 three-pointers. … Aaron Holiday gave No. 10 UCLA its first lead on a three-pointer with 4 minutes remaining in the game and the Bruins rallied from a 19-point first-half deficit to beat No. 5 Oregon 82-79. Holiday and freshman Lonzo Ball scored 15 points each for UCLA (22-3, 9-3 Pac-12). Dillon Brooks and Tyler Dorsey scored 19 points each for the second-place Ducks (21-4, 10-2). … Nigel Hayes hit the go-ahead three-pointer with 18.4 seconds left in overtime and Ethan Happ blocked Tai Webster’s shot on Nebraska’s last try, giving No. 7 Wisconsin a 70-69 victory. Hayes scored 18 of his 20 points after halftime for the Badgers (21-3, 10-1 Big Ten). Webster had 19 points and Glynn Watson Jr. added 15 for the Huskers (10-14, 4-8). … Vince Edwards matched his career-high with 26 points and Caleb Swanigan added 16 points and 14 rebounds as No. 16 Purdue used a late charge to beat rival Indiana 69-64. The Boilermakers (20-5, 9-3 Big Ten) have won six of seven to move into second place in the conference. Thomas Bryant scored 23 points for Indiana (15-10, 5-7). … Jock Landale had 13 points and 10 rebounds and No. 20 Saint Mary’s overcame its worst shooting game of the season to beat Portland 51-41. The Gaels (22-2, 12-1 West Coast) used an 11-2 run midway through the second half to erase a 29-28 deficit. Jazz Johnson scored 10 points for the last-place Pilots (9-16, 2-11). … Semi Ojeleye scored a career-high 30 points and added 10 rebounds to lead No. 25 SMU past Temple 66-50 for its seventh consecutive victory. Sterling Brown added 10 points and nine rebounds for the Mustangs (21-4, 11-1 AAC), who earlier in the week vaulted into the national rankings for the first time this season. Shizz Alston Jr. scored 13 points to lead the Owls (13-12, 4-8).

Sports on 02/10/2017