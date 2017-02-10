Amazon to begin collecting sales taxes in Arkansas in March

LITTLE ROCK — Amazon says it will begin collecting sales taxes on purchases in Arkansas, a move that lawmakers have said could bring millions in additional revenue to the state.

A spokeswoman for the e-commerce giant said Friday that the company will begin collecting sales taxes on March 1, but declined further comment.

The move comes days after Arkansas lawmakers advanced separate efforts aimed at forcing the retailer to begin collecting the sales tax.

Arkansas is among a handful of states where Amazon doesn't have a distribution center or office and doesn't collect sales taxes.

Arkansas previously relied on a U.S. Supreme Court decision to avoid collecting taxes in states where it doesn't have a presence. But the company reversed course in recent months in several other states.