Arkansas 2019 QB target Grant Gunnell and his father talk latest on Recruiting Thursday
This article was published today at 4:37 p.m.
Highly regarded sophomore quarterback Grant Gunnell along with his father was on Recruiting Thursday to discuss his offer from Arkansas.
His ties to Arkansas run deep. His grandfather, Jim Price played linebacker for the Hogs’ 1964 national championship team while his mother, Julie graduated from Arkansas in 1990 and his father, Chris earned his masters degree from Arkansas in 1994.
Gunnell, 6-6, 200 pounds of St. Pius X High School in Houston has other scholarship offers from schools like LSU, Florida State, Oklahoma State, Baylor, Texas A&M, Louisville, Georgia, Houston and Northwestern.
