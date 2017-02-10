Arkansas man arrested in connection with bank robbery

Police arrested an Arkansas man Thursday afternoon in connection with an armed bank robbery.

Authorities arrested Quincy Hull, 22, of Conway within an hour of the bank being robbed, Conway Police Department spokesman LaTresha Woodruff said.

Woodruff said employees of the Centennial Bank at 1815 Oak Street called 911 around 4 p.m. and told police a gunman had robbed the business.

Witnesses told officers a black man wearing a hoodie entered the bank, pointed a gun and told a teller “Give me all your money,” police said.

After the teller gave him an undisclosed amount of cash, the man left, Woodruff said.

Conway police and Faulkner County Sheriff’s office deputies determined that Hull was a suspect and went to his home, where he tried to run, according to authorities.

Hull was arrested and charged with aggravated robbery, theft by force, possession of a firearm by certain persons and five counts of aggravated assault, as well as theft by receiving. He was being held Friday in the Faulkner County jail.