At The Post

THURSDAY'S ATTENDANCE 3,000

THURSDAY'S ON-TRACK HANDLE $238,297

THURSDAY'S TOTAL HANDLE $2,196,283

TODAY'S SIMULCAST SCHEDULE Laurel Park, 11:30 a.m.; Gulfstream Park, 11:35 a.m.; Tampa Bay, 11:35 a.m.; Aqueduct, 11:50 a.m.; Golden Gate, 2:45 p.m.; Santa Anita, 3 p.m.; Fair Grounds, 5 p.m.; Penn National, 5 p.m.; Turfway Park, 5:15 p.m.; Delta Downs, 5:40 p.m.; Charles Town, 6 p.m.; Palm Beach (greyhounds), 6 p.m.; Daytona Beach (greyhounds), 6:25 p.m.; Sam Houston, 7:10 p.m.; Southland (greyhounds), 8:30 p.m.; Los Alamitos, 9 p.m.

THURSDAY'S STARS

Thursday's races didn't produce multiple winners, but seven of the top 10 riders in the jockey standings -- Ramon Vazquez (1), Geovanni Franco (2), Ricardo Santana (3), Joseph Rocco (4), Alex Birzer (5), Declan Cannon (6) and Alex Canchari (10) -- won races. The only jockeys in the top 10 who did not win a race were Channing Hill (7), Jose Oritz (8) and Chris Landeros (9).

Vazquez, who is leading the jockey standings with 22 victories in 85 starts, won the first race, riding Primarily Gold to a 1¼-length victory over Goods Gone West in the first race. Primarily Gold's winning time in the 6-furlong race was 1:11.42 and paid $8 to win, $3.60 to place and $3 to show. Franco, who is second in the jockey standings with 17 victories in 63 starts, won the third race, riding Half Dome Dude to a 1½-length victory over Como Se Llama. Half Dome Dude's winning time in the 5½-furlong race was 1:04.98 and paid $2.60, $2.20 and $2.10. Santana, who is third with 15 victories, rode Game Loading to victory by a neck over Recapitulation in the ninth race. Game Loading's winning time in the 6-furlong race was 1:11.66 and paid $19.80, $8.40 and $6.40.

Brad Cox, who is fourth in the trainer standings with eight victories in 22 starts, won the second and eighth races. Bluegrass Fields won the second race. Ridden by Jon Court, the horse won the 6-furlong race by 4¼ lengths over Sing Him a Song. Bluegrass Fields' winning time was 1:11.74 and paid $10, $5 and $3. In the eighth race, Weast Hill, ridden by Rocco, won by a ½ length over Rock City Roadhog. Weast Hill's time in the 6-furlong race was 1:10.36 and paid $2.80, $2.80 and $2.10.

SOUTHWEST DEBUT

Churchill Downs maiden graduate Silver Dust will make his 3-year-old debut in the $500,000 Southwest Stakes on Feb. 20 at Oaklawn, trainer Randy Morse said Thursday morning. Morse said Corey Lanerie will ride Silver Dust in the 1 1/16-mile race, Oaklawn's second of four Kentucky Derby preps. A lightly raced gray son of Tapit, Silver Dust ran fifth in his Oct. 30 career debut at Churchill Downs before breaking his maiden by 3½ lengths on Nov. 20 in his last start. He was ridden by Lanerie in his victory and covered a mile over a fast track in 1:36.66. Texas automobile dealer Tom Durant purchased Silver Dust for $510,000 at the Ocala Breeders' Sales Co's March sale of 2-year-olds in training. "I just pick them out, and Mr. Durant does the bidding," Morse said. "He's a Tapit. He has all the pedigree. But at this point, he hasn't done anything. He's got to prove it." Silver Dust has six published workouts at Oaklawn since New Year's Eve, the last a 6-furlong move from the gate in 1:14.20 Tuesday morning. Other locally based horses scheduled to run in the Southwest include Uncontested, Petrov and Warrior's Club, 1-2-4, respectively, in the $150,000 Smarty Jones Stakes on Jan. 16.

ARRIVED AT OAKLAWN

Gun Runner and Lookin At Lee arrived at 3:15 p.m. Wednesday for Hall of Fame trainer Steve Asmussen after previously being based with his Fair Grounds division. Both horses are scheduled to run Feb. 20, with Gun Runner making his 4-year-old debut in the $500,000 Razorback Handicap and Lookin At Lee launching his 3-year-old campaign in the Southwest Stakes. Gun Runner won the $500,000 Clark Handicap on Nov. 25 at Churchill Downs in his last start. Lookin At Lee finished fourth in the $2 million Breeders' Cup Juvenile on Nov. 5 at Santa Anita in his last start.

VIEW FROM THE TOP

Three trainers have won at least 10 races through the first 17 days of racing, including Robertino Diodoro's meet-high 14. Diodoro has made a huge splash since he first wintered at Oaklawn in 2015, winning 31 percent of his starts (44 of 143), including four stakes. Diodoro tied for fifth in last year's standings with 22 victories, but he is poised to make a run at this year's title because he has numbers (approximately 40 horses) and is active at the claim box. Diodoro, whose Oaklawn division is overseen by Rob Atras, recorded his fourth local stakes victory in Saturday's $125,000 King Cotton for older sprinters with Storm Advisory. Diodoro leads Federico Villafranco (12 victories) and Ron Moquett (10) at Oaklawn. He has a 14-5-7 record from 42 starters at the meeting and purse earnings of $499,423.

FINAL FURLONG

Warrior's Club worked a half-mile in :47.60 over a fast track Thursday morning for trainer D. Wayne Lukas in preparation for the Southwest Stakes. ... Suddenbreakingnews worked 5 furlongs in 1:00.80 after the renovation break Thursday morning for trainer Donnie K. Von Hemel, who said the 4-year-old gelding is under consideration for the Razorback Handicap. Suddenbreakingnews won last year's Southwest Stake at Oaklawn.

