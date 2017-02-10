Children's hospital in NW receives $1M

SPRINGDALE -- The Leonard Johnson Trust is donating $1 million to Arkansas Children's Northwest.

Longtime Northwest Arkansas residents Kathleen and Leonard Johnson were married for 63 years. The gift will name the diagnostic services area of the hospital in honor of Kathleen Johnson.

"We are proud to provide support to the mission of Arkansas Children's Northwest," Bill Brandt, executor and co-trustee of the Leonard Johnson Trust, said in a news release. "Mr. Leonard Johnson desired to benefit the citizens and community of the Northwest Arkansas region. Dedicating this gift to transforming the way pediatric care is delivered and is a powerful way to honor the legacy of his wife, Kathleen."

Arkansas Children's Northwest is being built in Springdale on 37 acres donated by Robin and Gary George, Cathy and David Evans and their families. The campus is near Interstate 49 between Don Tyson Parkway and U.S. 412, across from Arvest Ballpark.

The hospital is set to open in early 2018.

The 233,613-square-foot hospital includes 24 inpatient beds, emergency care, 30 clinic rooms, five operating rooms and diagnostic services.

Hospital leaders expect the project to cost $427.7 million in construction, technology, equipment and operating expenses over the next five years and create 250 jobs.

Arkansas Children's Northwest is being designed by Polk Stanley Wilcox Architects of Fayetteville and Little Rock, and FKP Architects of Houston. Nabholz Construction is overseeing construction.

Arkansas Children's Inc. includes a 359-bed hospital in Little Rock with the state's only pediatric Level 1 trauma center, burn center, Level 4 neonatal intensive care and pediatric intensive care and research institute. It is one the 25 largest children's hospitals in the United States and is nationally ranked by U.S. News World & Report in pulmonology and neonatal care.

