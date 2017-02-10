Elite 2019 offensive lineman plans Arkansas visit

One of the nation's top sophomore offensive lineman in the nation revealed his plans to visit Arkansas in the near future on Recruiting Thursday.

Offensive tackle Quinn Carroll, 6-6, 290 pounds, of Minneapolis Edina Senior, talked about his interest in Arkansas and plans to visit Fayetteville with his brother. He has more than 15 scholarship offers, including ones from Arkansas, Ohio State, LSU, Tennessee, Minnesota, Michigan and UCLA.

He's intrigued by Minnesota native and Razorback offensive lineman Frank Ragnow's success.

Pro Football Focus named Ragnow the nation's best offensive lineman and a first-team All American after the 2016 season.