STATE DIVISION II COLLEGE BASKETBALL ROUNDUPS

GAC MEN

ARKANSAS-MONTICELLO 78, HENDERSON STATE 72

Derylton Hill had 20 points and 8 rebounds to help Arkansas-Monticello (18-2, 14-2 Great American Conference) defeat Henderson State (13-9, 8-8) in Monticello.

Vicktor Arnick and Cobe Goosby each had 19 points for the Boll Weevils. UAM shot 50.9 percent (28 of 55) from the floor and made 17 of 24 at the free-throw line.

The Boll Weevils led 38-33 at halftime.

Henderson State's Eric Dailey hit a three-pointer to cut the lead to 75-70 with 30 seconds left, but UAM closed the game out at the free-throw line, making 3 of 4.

Ben Marello led the Reddies with 20 points. Kevin Kozan scored 15 points and Kaylon Tappin had 11 points.

Henderson State shot 45.2 percent (28 of 62) from the field, including 5 of 18 from three-point range.

OUACHITA BAPTIST 71, HARDING 52

Lakee Westbrook scored 36 points and made 10 three-pointers as Ouachita Baptist (11-9, 9-7) routed Harding (13-7, 10-6) in Searcy.

Westbrook shot 13 of 19 from the floor and 10 of 11 from three-point range.

Matthew Ward had 12 points for the Tigers, who shot 42.2 percent (27 of 64) from the floor and made 17 three-pointers.

OBU trailed 8-7 early in the first half, but went on a 14-0 run to take a 21-8 lead with 11:54 to play in the half. Ward's three-pointer extended OBU's lead to 32-12 with 5:35 remaining in the first half. The Tigers led 34-17 at halftime, knocking down eight three-pointers.

OBU's largest lead was 31 points, 67-36, with 5:21 remaining.

Harding was led by Will Francis, who scored 16 points. Tim Wagner added 12 points.

ARKANSAS TECH 92,

SOUTHERN ARKANSAS 68

Arkansas Tech (16-4, 12-4) made 13 three-pointers in a victory over Southern Arkansas (9-13, 7-9) in Russellville.

Montrell Williams led the Wonder Boys with 23 points. Freddy Lee scored 15 points. Bennie Lufile finished with 11 points and 10 rebounds. Justin Graham added 10 points.

Arkansas Tech led 26-23 with 10:08 left in the first half and extended its lead to 45-29 with 3:56 to play in the half on Williams' three-pointer. The Wonder Boys led 53-36 at halftime.

Lufile's dunk gave Arkansas Tech its largest lead of the game, 79-49, with 7:37 to play.

The Muleriders were led by De'Sean Dockery with 19 points. CJ Elkins scored 12 points while Darnell Jones-Bowie added 11.

GAC WOMEN

HARDING 85, OUACHITA BAPTIST 54

Caroline Hogue scored 23 points on 10-of-15 shooting as Harding (18-3, 15-1 Great American Conference) defeated Ouachita Baptist (6-13, 6-10) on Thursday night in Searcy.

Harding is 10-0 at Rhodes-Reaves Field House this season and has won 12 consecutive at home dating to last season.

The Lady Bisons took control early, leading 31-9 by the end of the first quarter. They led 48-25 at halftime and 70-41 at the end of the third quarter.

Sydney Layrock scored 15 points for Harding. Sydnie Jones had 14 points while A'ndrea Haney added 10 points.

Harding shot 41.7 percent (30 of 72) and made 7 of 20 from three-point range. The Lady Bisons also outrebounded the Lady Tigers 57-37.

Madison Brittain led OBU with 16 points. Chasidee Owens scored 11 points and Taylor Bowles added 10 points.

ARKANSAS TECH 83,

SOUTHERN ARKANSAS 40

Anissa Pounds was one of five Arkansas Tech players to score at least 10 points, finishing with 17 to lead the Golden Suns in a rout of Southern Arkansas in Russellville.

Calli White scored 13 points. Brianna Williams had 12 points. Danielle Frachiseur chipped in with 11 points, while Kylie Ladd added 10 points for Arkansas Tech (17-3, 13-3).

The Golden Suns never trailed, leading 26-13 at the end of the first quarter, 46-20 at halftime and 60-35 at the end of the third quarter. They shot 51.6 percent (32 of 62) from the floor and made 10 of 23 from three-point range. Pounds made four three-pointers.

Makaila Jordan led Southern Arkansas (6-14, 4-12) with 11 points. Erin Brinkley and Kimberly Crown each had 10 points for the Muleriders.

ARKANSAS-MONTICELLO 81, HENDERSON STATE 73

Arkansas-Monticello shot 65.5 percent in the second half and came back to defeat Henderson State in Monticello.

The Cotton Blossoms (10-10, 7-9) trailed 31-24 at halftime, but they outscored the Reddies (7-15, 7-9) 57-32 in the second half. They shot 19 of 29 from the floor in the final 20 minutes and 28 of 54 (51.9 percent) overall.

UAM used a 32-12 third quarter to take a 56-43 lead.

Ayesha Wahid led UAM with 20 points. Treasure Evans scored 17 points. Taylor Collins had 14 points, and Nelsha Peterson added 13 points.

Henderson State was led by Brittany Branum's 17 points. Hailey Estes scored 15 points, and Blu Jones and Pink Jones each had 12 points.

Sports on 02/10/2017