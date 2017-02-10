Hog RB signee Chase Hayden finalist for Mr. Basketball

Arkansas running back signee Chase Hayden will be going for his second straight Mr. Basketball award after being named a finalist as a senior.

Hayden of Collierville (Tenn.) St. George's Independent School averaged 23.6 points, 2.6 rebounds and 5 assists as a junior and was named Mr. Basketball for Class 2A .

He was also Mr. Football in the same classification as a junior after he recorded 160 carries for 1,917 yards, 27 touchdowns, 12 receptions for 153 yards and 2 touchdowns. He finished as a runner-up this season.

Hayden was the first person in the 31 years to win Mr. Basketball and Mr. Football in the same year

St. George’s Coach Jeff Ruffin knew Hayden was special when he started on varsity as an eighth grader.

“You could tell right away he had a knack for scoring and you could tell he was quick,” Ruffin said. “He was a good on ball defender and he was able to get a lot of steals and was able to get in the lane a lot. He was a pretty good shooter then, but he’s developed his overall game to where he’s a good three-point threat as well as an inside score.”

The award will be presented on March 7 during a ceremony at Middle Tennessee State University.

Hayden and his father talked to Razorback basketball assistant Scotty Thurman about the possibility of playing for the Hogs.