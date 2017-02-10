• Daylin Leach, a Democratic Pennsylvania state senator, sent out a profanity-laced tweet defending a Texas state legislator after President Donald Trump joked during a meeting with sheriffs about "destroying" the Texan's career because he called for changing civil-asset forfeiture laws used by police.

• Robert Beck III of Conewago Township, Pa., was shopping but called "game on" when a deer smashed through the store's glass entrance and briefly ran amok in the aisles until Beck and two other men grabbed the doe and forced it back outside.

• Boris Johnson, the British foreign secretary who was born in New York and who called his dual nationality an accident of birth, has renounced his U.S. citizenship, according to a government list of people who gave up their citizenship last year.

• Gloria Williams, 51, of Walterboro, S.C., pleaded innocent to kidnapping and other charges filed in the case of a baby girl taken from a Jacksonville, Fla., hospital more than 18 years ago who authorities said Williams raised as her own child.

• Jay Butfiloski of the South Carolina Department of Natural Resources said an orange 5-foot alligator spotted in a pond near Charleston likely got the color from wherever it spent the winter, such as a rusty steel culvert, and soon will shed and return to a normal skin shade.

• Johannes Laubach, spokesman for Limburg, Germany, said the town's carillon no longer will play a popular children's song about a fox that steals a goose, after a vegan resident complained because the song also warns the fox that it's going to be shot by a hunter.

• Thomas Anderson, deputy director of the Chesapeake Bay Bridge-Tunnel, said the driver of a tractor-trailer that was swept off the bridge by high winds has died after he was plucked by helicopter from the water near his floating rig.

• Laderrick Rostchild, 24, and his uncle, Larry Rostchild, 43, both of Moss Point, Miss., were sentenced to jail, fined and ordered to work 200 hours at an animal shelter after they participated in videotaping a cat, which later died, being doused with boiling water.

• Michael Oster, a judge in Butler County, Ohio, ordered New Miami to repay $3 million to about 45,000 motorists issued speeding citations generated by the village's automated cameras, ruling that the fines constituted an "unjust enrichment."

