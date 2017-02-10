Post office's loss in quarter $200M

WASHINGTON -- The U.S. Postal Service said Thursday that it lost $200 million during the quarter containing the year-end holiday season, despite strong package shipping and expanded use of vote-by-mail in the November presidential election.

The post office's report shows earnings of more than $1.4 billion between October and December. But when effects of a $1.7 billion change in workers' compensation liability that resulted from fluctuating interest rates are excluded, the service says, it lost money overall. Quarterly revenue was $19.2 billion, down slightly over the same period in the previous year.

Officials said the results also reflect continued erosion in the delivery of first-class mail as well as expensive mandates for pre-funding its retiree health care obligations.

Operating income totaled $522 million, down from $1.3 billion in the previous year.

The post office continued to notch double-digit growth in its package business, boosted by the strength of Amazon and other Internet retailers, but also suffered losses from a forced reduction in stamp prices last year. Election-related mail volume, meanwhile, rose to 1.3 billion pieces, up from 214 million in the same period in 2015, a nonelection year.

3 metro areas hold 2.5 million illegals

SANTA ANA, Calif. -- A report released Thursday estimates more than 2.5 million illegal aliens live in the metropolitan areas of New York, Los Angeles and Chicago, which have pledged to fight President Donald Trump's plans to expand deportations.

The study by the Pew Research Center provides a glimpse of where illegal aliens reside and regions that could be most affected by Trump's crackdown on illegal immigration.

The Pew report estimated there are 11.1 million illegal aliens -- or about 3.5 percent of the overall U.S. population. About 61 percent of illegal aliens live in 20 metropolitan areas, the report said.

In some areas, a larger share of aliens lack legal papers than others, according to the report by the Washington-based center, which was based on 2014 Census Bureau data.

Michigan finds 31 voted twice in fall

DETROIT -- At least 31 people are facing criminal charges after voting twice in Michigan in the fall election, an official said Thursday.

Separately, the state Bureau of Elections said human error, not fraud or equipment failure, caused mismatches between the number of ballots cast in some Detroit precincts and the number of voters.

The agency's investigation followed a partial statewide recount of the presidential race, which raised questions about the safeguarding of ballots in Detroit.

State Elections Director Chris Thomas reported that 31 Michigan residents voted twice, first with an absentee ballot and then in person. Their names were turned over to the attorney general's office for possible prosecution. Voting twice, or even attempting to do so, is a felony.

Fourteen of the 31 were in Detroit. Officials believe that Detroit poll workers didn't catch the double votes because they weren't given an updated list of voters who had used absentee ballots.

It's not known which candidate got the votes. Ballots are anonymous.

