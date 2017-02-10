Emergency services searching Beaver Lake for missing car

UPDATE 3:55 P.M.

The Benton County dive team has arrived on the scene.

PREVIOUS

Nob Hill Fire Department and other emergency services are searching for a missing car in Beaver Lake Friday afternoon.

The location being searched is near Highway 412 and Saddle Shop Lane.

A Washington County Sheriff's Department deputy said he has been told there is a person in the car, but cannot confirm until the car is retrieved from the water.

