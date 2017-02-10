Home /
Emergency services searching Beaver Lake for missing car
By Staff Report
This article was published today at 3:00 p.m. Updated today at 3:55 p.m.
PHOTO BY JASON IVESTER
UPDATE 3:55 P.M.
The Benton County dive team has arrived on the scene.
PREVIOUS
Nob Hill Fire Department and other emergency services are searching for a missing car in Beaver Lake Friday afternoon.
The location being searched is near Highway 412 and Saddle Shop Lane.
A Washington County Sheriff's Department deputy said he has been told there is a person in the car, but cannot confirm until the car is retrieved from the water.
