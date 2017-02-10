Little Rock-gunfire victim dies of injuries, police state

A man shot Wednesday evening in Little Rock died of his injuries, police reported Thursday.

Wilford Banks III, 29, was shot about 5 p.m. at 4512 W. 25th St. in a residential area north of Asher Avenue, according to a police report. Witnesses told officers that Banks was in a maroon Kia Optima when a gray Toyota Camry pulled up, and someone inside the Camry started shooting at him.

Police said the Camry was last seen traveling east on West 25th Street.

Officers found Banks at UAMS Medical Center, where he was being treated for multiple gunshot wounds. Police reported Thursday morning that he had died.

Banks’ death is the fourth homicide of the year in Little Rock.

Police said Angela Robinson, 39, was driving behind the vehicle Banks was in when the shooting occurred. Bullets struck her vehicle, but she was not injured, police said.

Rodney Scott, 31, was in the Kia Optima with Banks when the shooting occurred, the police report states. Scott told investigators that he drove Banks to UAMS Medical Center after the gunfire.

Police said the Kia Optima was impounded as evidence. Also, investigators searched Robinson’s car for evidence and released the vehicle to her later Wednesday.

Police spokesman officer Richard Hilgeman said Thursday that the department had no motive in the killing and no description of a shooter.